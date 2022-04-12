Bocce Ball league launching spring tournament

It’s bocce ball time again.

This spring marks the eighth year of the Peace Lutheran Benevolent Bocce Ball League.

Organized by the late Rod Welander in 2015, the league is designed to promote fellowship, while helping participants raise funds for local charities.

Thus far, more than $10,000 has been raised for a host of organizations.

The public is invited to participate.

An organizational meeting will start at 6 p.m. April 26 in Peace Lutheran Church, 2102 N. County Road 26, about a mile east of Walmart off U.S. Highway 30.

League games, which last an hour, start at 6 p.m., on consecutive Tuesday nights beginning May 3.

The league games are played for seven weeks, which includes six weeks of competition.

A league tournament and potluck meal takes place the seventh week. Tournament standings will be determined at that time and the top three teams will be able to choose a charitable organization in Fremont that will receive funds generated by the league.

Local entities that have benefitted from the bocce ball league include: The Bridge, FPS Sensory Garden, FurEver Home, Dodge County Humane Society, Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity, K-9 Comfort Dogs, Matt Hartman Scholarship Fund, Rebuilding Together, Royal Family Kids Camp, Salvation Army, and Wishing Wheels. Funds also were raised for the former Hope Center for Kids-Fremont and Jefferson House.

Mike Aerni, current league director, encourages the public to participate.

“It’s an easy way to give back to the community,” he said.

The cost of play is $30 per team for the season and $1 a week per player.

Teams can consist of two to eight individuals. Players can range in age from 10 on up.

“It’s such an enjoyable time,” Aerni said. “It’s not real competitive and the fellowship is outstanding.”

New players are welcome.

“Currently, the league has about 14-15 teams for the spring and some of them may need additional players,” Aerni said. “An even number of teams are needed for each team to play every week. Should there be some new folks who wish to form new teams that would be great. We will also make every effort to place new members on current teams, should that be the case.”

Bocce, often referred to as lawn bowling or Italian bowling, can be traced to ancient Rome.

The object of the game is to have one or more of a team’s balls closer than any of an opponent’s balls to the pallino/pallina (a smaller ball, usually white) at the end of the set. The game is known for being easy to learn to play.

For questions or more information, please Aerni at 402-720-8863.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.