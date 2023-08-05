If an individual or two is still interested in playing, they can stop by Peace Lutheran on Tuesday night or call Mike Aerni at 402-720-8863.

The league’s games played at Peace Lutheran Church, last an hour, starting at 6 p.m. on consecutive Tuesday nights. League games are played for seven weeks, which includes six weeks of competition. A league tournament and potluck meal take place the seventh week. Tournament standings will be determined at that time and the top three teams will be able to choose a charitable organization in Fremont that will receive funds generated by the league.