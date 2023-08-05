The first night of Peace Lutheran Benevolent Bocce Ball League play is Tuesday, Aug. 8. The league has 14 teams.
If an individual or two is still interested in playing, they can stop by Peace Lutheran on Tuesday night or call Mike Aerni at 402-720-8863.
The league’s games played at Peace Lutheran Church, last an hour, starting at 6 p.m. on consecutive Tuesday nights. League games are played for seven weeks, which includes six weeks of competition. A league tournament and potluck meal take place the seventh week. Tournament standings will be determined at that time and the top three teams will be able to choose a charitable organization in Fremont that will receive funds generated by the league.
Peace Lutheran Church is at 2102 N. County Road 26, about a mile east of Walmart off U. S. Highway 30