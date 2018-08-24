The body of 90-year-old Charles Folsom was found at approximately 6 p.m. Friday, Fremont Police reported.
Searches from the air located the body in the Elkhorn River about 1 mile from where searchers had discovered some of his personal property during a ground search on Wednesday.
Local police thanked all those who helped in the search and recovery efforts.
No other information was available at press time.
The search had continued for a fourth day for the Fremont man reported missing on Tuesday. Police believe went into a creek and then the Elkhorn River.
“This has become a recovery effort,” said Lt. Shane Wimer of the Fremont Police Department on Friday morning. “We do not believe at this point it is a search and rescue.”
Searchers had been looking for Folsom in an area about 1 ¼ miles east of County Roads Q and 24 in Dodge County.
Some of Folsom’s clothes were found in a ravine. Wimer said there is a creek that runs into the river.
“That’s where his clothes were found,” Wimer said. “He took those clothes off and put them on the bank. He used his belt to try and get out the creek, to get out of the water.”
Wimer said family members believe Folsom would have gone out into the river in an attempt to float down it and find a better spot to get out of it. Searchers believe he attempted to get up the bank further down the river.
An extensive search had been made of the area where it’s believed he would have tried to exit.
“We’re using boats and air cover to try and find Mr. Folsom,” Wimer said Friday morning.
The Waterloo Police Department had a boat on the river. Other boats, including one from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, were expected to go to the site Friday along with more detectives from the Fremont Police Department. A dog specially trained to locate deceased individuals was set to be brought in at noon.
Folsom’s 2006 gray Chevrolet Equinox was located in an area near the river before 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Lt. Ed Watts of the Fremont Police Department said Folsom’s driver’s license, which was in his wallet, and his checkbook were found at the scene.
Between 50 and 70 people searched for Folsom on Wednesday.
“They did line searches — shoulder to shoulder,” Watts said. “They had three helicopters at one point. They had multiple drones that assisting agencies brought out that they were using.”
The Nebraska State Patrol, Dodge County Sheriff’s Department and Fremont Police searched all Tuesday night in the city and county — in places with which Folsom is familiar,” said Sgt. Ron Giesselmann as he manned the checkpoint at County Roads Q and 24 on Wednesday.
Sheriff’s deputies from Dodge and Washington counties came to search. So did volunteers from several area fire departments. A Civil Air Patrol official came to the site. Watts said Dodge County REACT joined the search as well.