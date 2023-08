Residents of North Bend must continue to boil their water.

“Due to continued failed tests, the water boil notice for North Bend remains in effect indefinitely,” said the message sent out to residents Thursday afternoon. “We will send updates when available.”

Residents were instructed to boil their water last week after the town’s water plant was affected by a power surge believed to have been caused by a lightning strike on Sunday, Aug. 13, or early Monday, Aug. 14.