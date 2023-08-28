North Bend residents are able to drink their tap water again.

The boil water notice was lifted at about 3 p.m. Saturday, said Mike Adair, Nebraska region manager for PeopleService Inc., which services North Bend’s water and sewer plants.

“All the samples came back absent of E-coli and coliform,” Adair said Monday morning.

Adair said state regulations stipulate that two consecutive rounds of five samples each — taken 24 hours apart — had to be absent of E-coli and coliform before the boil water notice could be lifted.

North Bend residents had been boiling their drinking water for almost two weeks after the town’s water plant was affected by a power surge believed to have been caused by a lightning strike on Sunday, Aug. 13, or early Monday, Aug. 14.

“We kept raising the chlorine levels and flushing to saturate the system with chlorine, killing the bacteria,” he said.

Adair said water samples taken last Thursday, Aug. 24, came back absent of the bacteria on Friday, Aug. 25. Then samples taken on Friday came back negative on Saturday.

Those results met the requirements, so the notice was able to be lifted.

“I am ecstatic,” Adair said of the results. “Saturday was a good day.”

Problems first emerged Aug. 14, when North Bend residents, including those in the Pioneer Lake community, found themselves without water early that morning.

North Bend City Clerk Theresa Busse called Adair, who discovered that several components of the computer system that runs the plant were malfunctioning.

Although the system indicated that the water tower was full, it actually was empty.

Adair manually turned on pumps to begin pumping water into the town. He said water was restored by 6:45 a.m. that morning. Adair called the system’s programmers Jetco, Inc. in Iowa.

He said Jetco concluded that multiple components were burned by a power surge, which was probably caused by a lightning strike. He and staff continued to run local wells and service pumps manually to provide the town with water until the computer system was repaired on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

Adair explained the reason for the boil water notice.

“When the system goes below 20 pounds per square inch (PSI), the state requires that a boil water notice is issued for the safety of the consumers,” Adair said.

Adair explained that the notice is issued at 20 PSI, because back siphoning from any possible connection to the system could introduce bacteria to the water.

Coliform is a family of bacteria that can indicate harmful bacteria, Adair said.