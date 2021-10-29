Book Character Pumpkin Contest winners announced

Winners of Keene Memorial Library’s 4th Annual Book Character Pumpkin Contest have been announced:

Adults (19+): Genie from “Aladdin” adapted by Elizabeth Rudnick.

Teens (ages 13-18): The Lorax from “The Lorax” by Dr. Seuss.

Tweens (ages 8-12): Mouse from “If You Take a Mouse to the Movies” by Laura Numeroff.

Kids (ages 7 & under): Dragon from “Dragons Love Tacos” by Adam Rubin.

Winners will each receive a prize pack. Quasar Drive-In Theater, Ruff House, Camp Fontanelle and Friends of the Keene Memorial Library donated items for the prize packs.

Over 700 votes were counted for the contest.

There were two categories where just a small number of votes determined the winner. In the kids category, only two votes separated first and second place. In the adults category, only four votes separated first and second place.

Pumpkins need to be picked up by Tuesday, Nov. 2. Any pumpkins remaining after this date will be discarded.

