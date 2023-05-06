Everything old is new again at the Bourbon Trail Lounge.

“We are a full bar featuring over a hundred Bourbon choices,” said owner Tricia Dorfmeyer, a lifelong Fremont resident. “We specialize in craft cocktails ranging from the Prohibition classics to modern sophistication and fun, fruity drinks.”

One thing that adds to the fun is the Flavour Bubble, which Dorfmeyer saw demonstrated at the Bar and Restaurant Expo in Las Vegas she attended earlier this year. A tool called the Flavour Blaster makes a delicate bubble of flavored smoke that sits on top of the cocktail.

Bar manager Corbin Burmester enjoys delighting customers with this unique feature.

“The Flavour Blaster is one of many different tools we use here in our repertoire,” Burmester said. “The Flavour Bubble is just another level of the complexity to our drinks.”

Formerly the bar manager at the Fremont Golf Club, Burmester was part of the Bourbon Trail team when the lounge opened on July 1, 2022.

“Corbin has a true passion for cocktails,” Dorfmeyer said. “We both enjoy changing our menu regularly with new offerings.”

Creating new cocktails, perfecting existing recipes and bringing back the cocktails of the past are what makes Bourbon Trail Lounge in downtown Fremont a unique experience.

“It’s no wonder my Old Fashion has a unique blend of Rye whiskey and mix that has people coming back again and again,” Dorfmeyer said.

For martini aficionados, Bourbon Trail offers more than a dozen recipes.

“Our Espresso and candy bar martinis are very popular after-dinner choices,” she added.

Once Dorfmeyer made the decision to open a lounge on Main Street, she said the owners of Churchills Cigar Bar and The Wine Experience were glad to hear about Bourbon Trail.

“The more choices people have when they come to the Downtown area, the better for everyone,” she said. “I was very happy to hear they looked at it the same way.”

The atmosphere in the Bourbon Trail Lounge is an eclectic blend of history and elegance. The ambience is visually exciting and relaxing.

“Most of our customers stop for one, but stay for two when they sit in the club chairs,” Dorfmeyer said. “We also offer several common tables that make it easy to enjoy friends or make a new one. Whichever you choose, our table service makes the lounge experience complete.”

Every wall features artwork that includes the Prohibition and post-Prohibition era.

“Our Model A grill and headlights, vintage license plates, steering wheels, and our International pickup fronts help bring history to life,” Dorfmeyer said.

The lounge is highlighted with Bourbon Barrel Tops from all of the famous distilleries.

“We were very fortunate to have Joe Dickmeyer donate a picture of the Fremont, Nebraska Brewery from 1922,” she said. “We also showcase an actual wooden crate from the Fremont Brewery, courtesy of our good friend Bruce Nelson.”

Dorfmeyer said she has seen downtown Fremont come alive with eateries and lounges in the past couple years.

“I felt since other downtown communities are thriving, so can Fremont,” she said.

When a suite in the Kollmeyer Passageway became available, Dorfmeyer saw it as a perfect location for her lounge.

The sign hanging above the entrance to the Passageway features a horse’s head.

“Kentucky is the heart of bourbon,” Dorfmeyer said. “When the little red light is on, that means we’re pouring.”

What does she most appreciate about being part of downtown Fremont?

“The people,” she said. “I cannot describe the support the community and the Fremont Chamber have been to me from the start. Words of encouragement and support made it easy to see I was filling a much needed void in the Downtown entertainment.”

Dorfmeyer sees downtown Fremont becoming a destination for outlying communities.

“In amongst a cigar bar and a brewery, it made sense to put our lounge next to the Italian steakhouse,” she said. “We have quite a cool and fun corner for a small town, and I am thrilled to be a part of that draw.”

Bourbon Trail Lounge, 408 N. Main St., Suite C, is open 3-10 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.