It started as the Mrs. Jaycees group.
Then it became known as Women in Action.
Later, the name changed to the Hooper Chain of Friends.
But whatever the name, the group that started 4 ½ decades ago has worked to benefit its community.
This weekend, the Chain of Friends group will host its 45th Annual Craft Boutique.
The public is invited to the event set from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in Hooper City Auditorium. Admission is $1.
A host of handmade items will be available. They include holiday crafts, bibs and car seat covers, stained glass, quilts, holiday decorations, floral items, dolls, beaded jewelry, primitive wood crafts, decorated clothing, soy candles and more.
The Logan View FCCLA will run the lunch stand as a fundraising endeavor for yearly activities.
Boutique proceeds have been used for a variety of projects.
“The money always goes back into the community,” said Roxanne Meyer, Hooper Chain of Friends president. “Last year, we helped purchase the new diving board for the Hooper pool.”
Previous and continuous projects include playground equipment in the city park, new park benches, a park sign and landscaping, support of local scout organizations and school groups, donations to the local youth ball programs and hosting junior high dances.
In addition, the group helps bring Santa to the community and sponsors an annual Easter egg hunt.
Former resident Nancy Culbert previously shared memories with the Fremont Tribune of when the Mrs. Jaycees group launched the fundraising boutique years ago.
Back then, each member was asked to donate rolls and cookies for the event, she said.
Members made sloppy joes and worked in the kitchen for the boutique.
Although Culbert has moved out of state, she’s still considered a member of the group.
She’s missed the organization.
“I loved everything about it,” Culbert said. “The girls did take me along when they went out to eat or did fun things. They looked after me. It was really memorable.”
Today, the group is comprised of about 10 women.
“We’re a small group, recruiting some young gals to join us and we’ve had a great response with that,” Meyer said. “We’re just a small group doing big things.”
Meyer also noted that other events are planned on Saturday in Hooper.
They include the annual Hooper American Legion Auxiliary Christmas Revisited sale.
That event is set from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Hooper American Legion Post, 115 N. Main St. It will include a wide selection of new, used and collectible items. Proceeds will benefit veteran programs.
The Hooper Senior Center will have its Annual Garage Sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the center at 208 N. Main St. Proceeds will benefit the center.