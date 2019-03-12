Ethan Smith often went to the shop where his dad built custom bows and arrows.
Back then, his dad, Vince, worked at Schafer Traditional Archery in Blair.
“I’d take him with me to the shop and he grew up there,” said Vince Smith of Fremont.
Smith said his son — at age 3 — could shoot a bow more accurately than most adults. He said Ethan was on Channel 7 and the Outdoor Network.
“Ted Nugent is a huge fan of my son,” Smith said.
Ethan was 8 years old when he broke his collar bone after falling off a slide at school.
“But he wouldn’t quit shooting. He had the brace on and we had a sports show in Omaha to do that Ted Nugent was at. I was teaching archery to kids and Ethan had his little bow and arrow and Ted came in,” Smith said.
Several targets had been set up with 3-inch balloons. Ethan asked Nugent to come and watch him shoot. Ethan said he could hit a balloon from 25 yards away.
Nugent said he’d give the boy a free hog hunt on his ranch in Michigan if he hit the balloon.
“Ethan nailed it — first arrow,” Smith said. “Ted was in awe.”
It would take a few years, but Vince and Ethan went to Nugent’s ranch. Vince shot a Russian boar with his bow and Ethan, then about 13, shot a Corsican ram with a rifle.
Smith, who owns Lonesome Wind Custom Bows, LLC, in Fremont, said he still speaks with Nugent each year.
About 10 or 12 years ago, Smith said he was asked to have Ethan shoot for a television crew for the Midwest Sportsman’s Expo in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
By then Ethan was a teenager and hadn’t done much shooting, but he agreed to help. Smith suggested that his son practice. The practice didn’t go so well.
But cameras were set up.
Smith asked his son if he was ready.
Ethan said he was.
The Channel 7 camera turned to Ethan, who was introduced.
Ethan would shoot five arrows — one right after the other — hitting a 3-inch circle.
“You put him under pressure and he performs,” Smith said.
Today, Vince Smith is a maintenance mechanic and Ethan, a 2012 Fremont High School graduate, runs a forklift at Overland Products.
“He always had a bow in his hand growing up,” Vince Smith said.