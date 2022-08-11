Boy demonstrates capabilities at the fair

Amit Ruwe is all about the “cans.”

He can draw.

He can take photographs.

And although he weighs just 45 pounds, Amit can guide a 265-pound hog around a show ring.

Amit lives on a rural Hooper farm with his parents, Andrew and Laura, who adopted him and his siblings, Tabalo, 10, and Pooja, 8.

Born in India, Amit came to the United States when he was 4-and-a-half years old.

He was born without fingers, but while his hands have physical differences that doesn’t limit him in any way, his mom said.

Amit, who will be in third grade this year, helps his dad on the farm. The 8-and-a-half-year-old boy makes sure feed and water lines are working in the chicken barn and assists with other tasks.

As part of the Operation Clover 4-H Club, Amit made a bee pollinator, wind chimes and a homemade circuit board along with art projects.

He’s the club photographer, too.

“I’m the picture man,” he said.

This was Amit’s second year showing hogs. He showed a market hog named “Bacon the Second” at the Dodge County Fair in Scribner.

Like other 4-H’ers, Amit knows it takes work to get ready for the event and Ruwe said her son worked with the animal all summer.

That meant walking, feeding and washing the hog.

Bright and enthusiastic, Amit explained the washing procedure.

“You take it to a wash rack and spray it down (with water) and then you scrub it with soap,” Amit said.

Amit keeps his eye on the judge while steering the hog around the show ring. In his hand, he holds the little whip that 4-H’ers use.

Although he doesn’t have fingers, Amit can do anything with his hands, his mom said. He also often uses his forearms and elbows.

Amit knows the importance of keeping a pig in the center of the ring, because their favorite spots are in the corners.

And it’s hard to get a pig out of a corner.

“I just try avoiding those,” Amit said.

Besides the fair, Amit goes to a NubAbility sports camp in the summer. He’s made friends at the camp in Du Quoin, Illinois.

What does he learn?

“We’re just doing sports with like a hundred other people who have disabilities,” Amit said. “All the coaches have disabilities and there’s the guy who runs the whole thing, who invented NubAbility. His name is Coach Sam.”

Sam Kuhnert, who was born with one hand, is founder and coach of NubAbility Athletics Foundation, a sports camp organization.

Kuhnert’s website said he dreamed of playing professional baseball and landed a college scholarship for his pitching.

When a life-threatening illness and bad injury ended his college career, Kuhnert began creating sports camps for kids like him, something he said, God had planted in his heart years earlier.

Amit enjoys the camps.

“I like going, because I can do lots of sports,” Amit said. “I did archery, water sports and swimming. I did golf this year, too.”

Ruwe describes her son as creative, curious and pretty fearless.

“He’s open to trying new things and confident and extremely hardworking and extremely helpful,” she said.

Amit is innovative, too.

“If there isn’t a solution for something, he will try to figure one out,” she said. “He’s even thought of things that I haven’t.”

At the fair, Ruwe had some questions for her son.

“Do you ever feel like maybe, sometimes, people think you can’t do what everybody else can do?” his mom asked.

“Sometimes,” the boy said.

“Do you know you can do anything?” she asked, “How do you know that?”

Amit’s answer was simple:

“Because I have done almost anything.”

In a world where people may focus on disabilities, Amit hones in on his capabilities — whether that involves taking photos or making a bee pollinator.

Or keeping a hog out of a corner in a show arena at the county fair.