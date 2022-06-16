 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boy Scout troop plans pancake feed

Local News

Boy Scout Troop 104 will be having a Father’s Day Pancake Feed at 10 a.m. Sunday, June 19, at Hooper Park.

The cost is $8 for all-you-can-eat pancakes.

Proceeds will be used to assist Troop 164 attend High Adventure.

