 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Boy Scouts to raise funds with soup feed at Trinity Lutheran this weekend

  • 0

This weekend, Troop 109 of the Boy Scouts of America will hold a soup feed fundraiser at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont.

“We weren’t able to do it last year because of COVID, and popcorn sales have been a little bit light the last two years here because of COVID,” Scoutmaster Chad Fuchs said. “So we’re just hoping for a good turnout.”

The feed, which will return after a two-year absence, will be held 5-6:30 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

To allow for safety with the COVID-19 pandemic, the feed will be structured as a curbside pickup. Participants can preorder for the event before picking up their food at the east doors by pulling up along the curb headed south. A preorder application can be found by visiting Trinity’s website. Participants can select between vegetable beef, chicken noodle or chili, with each 24-ounce container costing $10.

People are also reading…

Additionally, participants must select a date and time to make the pickup, as well as a description of their car. They can also add a donation along with the price of the soup.

Fuchs said Troop 109 has held an annual soup fundraiser for more than 20 years.

“As part of Scout Sunday, which is held in every unit throughout the U.S., we go ahead and do a soup feed fundraiser for our unit,” he said. “And the funds go ahead and help kids with camp and for High Adventures.”

The scouts are then able to attend summer camp at Camp Cedars near Cedar Bluffs and even a future trip to the Boundary Waters in southern Canada, Fuchs said.

In the past, Fuchs said the soup fundraiser has proven to be a huge success, with anywhere from 14 to 17 roasters of soup being served each time to the Fremont community, along with crackers and desserts.

“The boys themselves make it, obviously with some leader guidance,” he said. “But they just love that it’s homemade and that they can help us out.”

Fuchs said he believes the soup feed is a great way to bring people together, even with the pickup method.

“I know it’s not normal, but we’re just hoping that the community pulls together and helps us,” he said. “In times of the pandemic, I think it’s just good that we can get back together and help each other.”

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local news

Eagle Scout Garrett McMillion from Argenta speaks on earning all Scout merit badges and the challenges of earning the last few during COVID-19.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch the moment a jet blast tests a truck's anti-rollover safety system

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News