Boy Scouts to raise funds with soup feed at Trinity Lutheran this weekend

This weekend, Troop 109 of the Boy Scouts of America will hold a soup feed fundraiser at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont.

“We weren’t able to do it last year because of COVID, and popcorn sales have been a little bit light the last two years here because of COVID,” Scoutmaster Chad Fuchs said. “So we’re just hoping for a good turnout.”

The feed, which will return after a two-year absence, will be held 5-6:30 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

To allow for safety with the COVID-19 pandemic, the feed will be structured as a curbside pickup. Participants can preorder for the event before picking up their food at the east doors by pulling up along the curb headed south. A preorder application can be found by visiting Trinity’s website. Participants can select between vegetable beef, chicken noodle or chili, with each 24-ounce container costing $10.

Additionally, participants must select a date and time to make the pickup, as well as a description of their car. They can also add a donation along with the price of the soup.

Fuchs said Troop 109 has held an annual soup fundraiser for more than 20 years.

“As part of Scout Sunday, which is held in every unit throughout the U.S., we go ahead and do a soup feed fundraiser for our unit,” he said. “And the funds go ahead and help kids with camp and for High Adventures.”

The scouts are then able to attend summer camp at Camp Cedars near Cedar Bluffs and even a future trip to the Boundary Waters in southern Canada, Fuchs said.

In the past, Fuchs said the soup fundraiser has proven to be a huge success, with anywhere from 14 to 17 roasters of soup being served each time to the Fremont community, along with crackers and desserts.

“The boys themselves make it, obviously with some leader guidance,” he said. “But they just love that it’s homemade and that they can help us out.”

Fuchs said he believes the soup feed is a great way to bring people together, even with the pickup method.

“I know it’s not normal, but we’re just hoping that the community pulls together and helps us,” he said. “In times of the pandemic, I think it’s just good that we can get back together and help each other.”

