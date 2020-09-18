Brass Wok owner of 28 years says goodbye to community with closure

“I’ve run this for 28 years, with only vacation once in a while, not that much, but I need to retire,” he said. “I have grandchildren, and I have to enjoy my grandchildren, enjoy my life.”

Fu said he’s planning on leasing the building, with the possibility of selling it in the future. He said he’s also helped his employee living above the restaurant find a new job, as he will have to move out.

In his 28 years at Brass Wok, Fu said he learned the importance of having to dedicate himself to his job to make the restaurant successful. While big businesses can have multiple positions, he said his small family restaurant needed him there every day.

“You’ve got to be just watching everything,” he said. “You’ve got to be here, you can’t think you can just come in, hire somebody to work for you, and then come and grab the money and go home. That’s not how it works.”

Fu said the Fremont community has given him plenty of opportunities over the years. He always appreciated their kindness, which he always tried to give back. Even if he doesn’t always know their names, he’s still learned their orders throughout the years.