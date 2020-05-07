Breaking down District 2 County Board candidates

The Dodge County Board of Supervisors will have two candidates going against one another for the District 2 seat this May.
The seat’s incumbent candidate, Greg Beam, will be running against Oscar Duran for the primary on May 12.
District 2, which includes the southwest portion of Fremont, is comprised of 5,421 residents, making it the largest of the county’s seven districts.
Beam is franchisee for H&R Block in Fremont, where he lives with his wife, Kim. He was appointed to the board in April 2010 after Supervisor Leo Thietje died.
“They looked for somebody that didn’t have a 9-to-5 job and had some interest in community service,” Beam said. “And so they reached out to me, and I said, ‘Yeah, I’ll give it a shot,’ and then interviewed and they offered me the job, and I took it.”
An electrician by trade, Beam said he enjoys his position, as he said the county is run somewhat like a business. He said his first big undertaking was getting a new phone system set up, while his second was to talk with personnel to get an idea of how their pay should be adjusted.
“What was fun about that was, as I went around and talked to all the different agencies, and I remember someone saying, ‘You know what? No supervisor has ever come up and talked to me,’” Beam said. “And I just thought that was the strangest thing.”
Although Beam said he doesn’t have a specific agenda, he wants to continue some of the larger projects the county is seeing.
“The 911 system was huge, the radio towers are huge, so there are a lot of different things that come up,” he said. “And I just feel that I am talented enough to be part of that, to work with the other talented board members to get stuff done for the betterment of Dodge County citizens.”
With the county facing an overflow of inmates and having to send some to Saunders County, Beam said even though he recognizes the issue, he wants to have the county pay off its current debts before constructing more space.
Beam said with the COVID-19 pandemic, more inmates have moved to house arrest with bracelets, as opposed to incarceration.
“Maybe that doesn’t need to be the norm anymore,” he said. “Maybe some of this new jail is perhaps what’s needed in the future, but we can’t afford it right now, and I don’t think we should pursue it at this point.”
As he also works with senior citizens with the homestead exemption at H&R Block, Beam said he always enjoys the opportunity to help and listen to people.
“If they call me, I’ll answer the phone and I’ll listen to them and see what they’ve got to say,” he said. “My constituents, anybody’s constituents, anybody can just call me, and I’ll see what they have to say.”
Although Beam ran unopposed in 2012 and 2016, this is the first year he has had an opponent in the race with Duran, who is CEO of business consulting group Black Sailboat and executive director of neighborhood development group Ideal Nebraska.
“Running just seemed right because I have more of a county-wide perspective, because I have family that lives in the rural part just outside of Fremont, I have family in the Rosedale area and then we live in Fremont,” Duran said. “So with that being said, there’s a lot of things that I understand that the county board does that I think I could offer a lot of skill sets on.”
Duran has worked in community development in other areas such as Omaha before moving to Fremont, where he lives with his wife, Katie, and three children.
With his housing background, Duran said his main agenda is to focus on supporting housing development work, assisting existing homeowners and finding the appropriate amount of tax increases.
“Speaking as a business property owner downtown, my taxes went up over 15% this last year, so I’m like, ‘Gosh, there’s something not matching there,’” he said. “And I think the current board’s done a great job of addressing that, at least from what I’ve read, but just being diligent on those things is so important.”
Duran said he wants to continue work with groups like the Greater Fremont Development Council and work on finding more partners for the county.
“Is there another type of partner that can help us specifically with the housing? Is there another type of partner that’s more of a professional in some of these other areas?” he said. “And so that’s kind of my priority, is learning and then really connecting also the people to the county.”
Because he said many people are unaware of the work the county board does as opposed to the Fremont City Council and due to his background in grassroots work, Duran said he wants to hold regular meetings with his constituents, something he hasn’t seen been done.
“It’s in my blood really, and so I want to be able to take those skill sets,” he said. “I don’t look at it as more work, I look at it as a way to bridge that gap from the general voting population to really understanding, keeping a pulse on what some of the needs are.”
