Breaking down District 2 County Board candidates

Although Beam said he doesn’t have a specific agenda, he wants to continue some of the larger projects the county is seeing.

“The 911 system was huge, the radio towers are huge, so there are a lot of different things that come up,” he said. “And I just feel that I am talented enough to be part of that, to work with the other talented board members to get stuff done for the betterment of Dodge County citizens.”

With the county facing an overflow of inmates and having to send some to Saunders County, Beam said even though he recognizes the issue, he wants to have the county pay off its current debts before constructing more space.

Beam said with the COVID-19 pandemic, more inmates have moved to house arrest with bracelets, as opposed to incarceration.

“Maybe that doesn’t need to be the norm anymore,” he said. “Maybe some of this new jail is perhaps what’s needed in the future, but we can’t afford it right now, and I don’t think we should pursue it at this point.”

As he also works with senior citizens with the homestead exemption at H&R Block, Beam said he always enjoys the opportunity to help and listen to people.