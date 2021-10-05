Breast cancer survivor shares story

Editor’s note: In honor of October being National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, The Fremont Tribune is publishing a series, “Think Pink” that shares a story every week of community members who battled or are currently battling breast cancer. The Tribune’s masthead is also pink on these days instead of its normal black to commemorate the month.
Cheryl Ferguson knows the importance of early detection for breast cancer.
“I did not have any symptoms whatsoever,” said Ferguson, who lives in Fremont.
Ferguson’s life was busy.
Her son, Jeff, married in October 2005 and daughter, Carrie Rehder, wed in May 2006.
Ferguson had a mammogram a week after her daughter’s wedding.
She received a letter shortly thereafter. The letter said that a finding would need further examination.
Ferguson didn’t find that unusual. Ferguson said she’d received a similar letter before, because of fatty breast tissue.
“At that point, I wasn’t worried, because I thought, ‘This is just more of the same,’” she said.
She’d have an ultrasound.
“Something showed up,” she said.
Ferguson then had a stereotactic biopsy, which indicated she had ductal carcinoma in situ.
She wondered about her future. Her children had just married. Would she live to see her grandchildren?
“There’s lots of things that go through your mind when you hear the words, ‘You have cancer,’” she said.
She wondered where this journey would take her.
Ferguson’s doctor told her the cancer was contained in a duct in her breast.
“If you’re going to have cancer, this is the kind of cancer that you want to have, because it’s contained in the duct,” her family physician said.
Ferguson could decide what route she’d want to take in her treatment.
She decided to have a lumpectomy and then have a radiation treatment in the localized area of the duct every Monday through Friday for a month.
She was advised to put Vitamin E oil on the top side of her breast, but she was burned on the underside of her breast.
“It never occurred to me that the radiation was going clear through,” she said.
She didn’t have chemotherapy.
“The radiation was an insurance policy to make sure that if there were any cancer cells that would take care of it,” she said.
Each radiation treatment took little time. Patients change out of their shirt and put on a little robe.
“It took me longer to change out of my clothes than it did for the actual radiation treatment. It’s very fast,” she said.
Ferguson had the fatigue associated with radiation.
“Fatigue is awful with radiation,” she said.
Ferguson still continued to work as office manager of the Fremont Presbyterian Church.
She appreciated the people who reached out to her.
“People came out of the wall that I had no idea had any breast cancer diagnosis, who wanted to tell me all about their experiences,” she said.
She received cards and phone calls, which especially were nice when she was having radiation treatments.
“It’s nice to have people that remember that something is still happening to you,” she said.
Ferguson especially appreciates her supportive husband, John, and family.
Fifteen years have passed since that initial diagnosis.
She has lived to see her grandchildren: Brody, Brant and Tucker.
Ferguson retired in 2019 from the Presbyterian Church after more than 35 years of work and service. John had retired in July 2018 after 45 years at Valmont Industries.
The Fergusons remain active with their family and the annual Goldenrod Tractor Ride fundraiser, which recently took place.
“A lot of people who have breast cancer go through a lot worse than I did,” she said.
She does have a little advice for those receiving a breast cancer diagnosis.
Ferguson advises people not to go to Google to look up cancer information.
“You’re going to find stuff out that may or may not be true out there,” she said. “Talk to the doctor. Talk to other patients. I know there’s support groups.”
She appreciates Dr. M. Salman Haroon, a medical oncologist at Nebraska Cancer Specialists.
“He’s a great doctor,” she said. “He’s a very smart doctor.”
Ferguson recommends something else:
“Make sure you have those preventative measures – like mammograms.”