Breast cancer survivor shares story

Ferguson then had a stereotactic biopsy, which indicated she had ductal carcinoma in situ.

She wondered about her future. Her children had just married. Would she live to see her grandchildren?

“There’s lots of things that go through your mind when you hear the words, ‘You have cancer,’” she said.

She wondered where this journey would take her.

Ferguson’s doctor told her the cancer was contained in a duct in her breast.

“If you’re going to have cancer, this is the kind of cancer that you want to have, because it’s contained in the duct,” her family physician said.

Ferguson could decide what route she’d want to take in her treatment.

She decided to have a lumpectomy and then have a radiation treatment in the localized area of the duct every Monday through Friday for a month.

She was advised to put Vitamin E oil on the top side of her breast, but she was burned on the underside of her breast.

“It never occurred to me that the radiation was going clear through,” she said.

She didn’t have chemotherapy.

