Brian Newton to retire as Fremont city administrator in January

Fremont City Administrator Brian Newton will retire from his position after six-and-a-half years with the city.

A press release from the city sent out Monday afternoon said Newton will continue in the role until Jan. 3, 2022.

"After serving the public for 42 years, the last six-and-a-half years serving the community of Fremont, I look forward to the next stage of my life," he said in the release. "It has been a pleasure serving the community and I am proud of the work we did to grow the community and make it a great place to live, work and raise a family."

Newton was initially hired as interim city administrator in June 2016 to replace Dale Shotkoski. He was appointed by former Mayor Scott Getzschman and approved by the Fremont City Council in June 2017.

Newton told the Fremont Tribune he thought that now was the best time for him to retire from the role.

"[The factors have been] the challenges and trying to navigate getting things done," he said. "It's gotten increasingly harder to get anything done the last few years."

In preparing to spend more time with family after his retirement, Newton said it was a "pleasure" to serve in his role.

"I've really got a great staff, and I really thank the staff for what they've been able to accomplish my six-and-a-half years," he said. "I couldn't have done anything without the amazing staff that I have."

In the release, Mayor Joey Spellerberg said in the release he would begin the search for a new city administrator.

"I want to thank Mr. Newton for his service, dedication and commitment to the city of Fremont over the last six-and-a-half years," he said, "and I wish him all the best in his retirement."

