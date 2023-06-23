Bridging the Gap, a new agency whose mission is “Helping People in Need One Person at a Time,” will be having an open house from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at 2428 N. Lincoln Ave., in Fremont.

Everyone is welcome to attend the open house.

Bridging the Gap offers clothing (for all ages) and household items, employment and job application assistance, help with resume writing, transportation to medical appointments, providing support on an individual basis, and emergency food.

The agency’s office hours are 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, and 2-4 p.m. Saturday. The office can be reached at 402-459-2634.