Bob Yanike hopes people really will get lost in the moment at the next Broad Street Revue concert.
The concert, called “Broad Street Revue – Sings the Music of Christmas,” starts at 2 p.m. Nov. 24 at First United Methodist Church, 815 N. Broad St., in Fremont.
Admission is free, but a freewill donation will be accepted. Proceeds will go to the Fremont High School Choir Fund for the group’s trip to Carnegie Hall in New York City.
The choir has been invited to participate in the Choirs of America Festival Choir from April 22-26.
This will give Fremont High School vocal music students the opportunity to work with world-renowned choral conductor Z. Randall Stroope and to perform in a festival choir in Carnegie Hall.
More than 30 singers will be part of the Broad Street Revue event as will musicians playing a variety of instruments.
“There will be an instrumental ensemble including strings, flutes, an oboe, French horn and hand bells,” said Yanike, the director.
The concert will include traditional Christmas music along with other selections.
You have free articles remaining.
“It’s varied from Renaissance through the Baroque and Romantics (periods) to the music of now,” Yanike said.
The event also includes a Thanksgiving song, plus three Christmas carols that everyone will sing during a sing-along. Donations for the FHS choir trip will be accepted during this time.
Yanike believes attendees will enjoy the event.
“The performers will get lost in the moment and I feel good in guaranteeing that our patrons will also get lost in the moment,” he said.
He notes that the concert is a little early. But after Thanksgiving, schedules become too frantic for the performers.
Yanike encourages the public to attend.
“It’s an opportunity to enjoy the music of Christmas in a group setting,” he said. “You’re not sitting alone watching the music on TV or on an iPad. You’re seated in a pew with others to celebrate the music and feelings of the moment.”