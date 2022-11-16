Broad Street Revue plans concert

Bob Yanike was a freshman at Nebraska Wesleyan when he began directing choirs.

That was 70 years ago.

This month, the 88-year-old Fremont man will direct the Broad Street Revue, whose performers will sing and play a variety of music.

The public is invited to the event called, “Broad Street Revue Sings,” at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27 in First United Methodist Church in Fremont. A freewill donation will be accepted for the nonprofits, Rebuilding Together and Fremont Opera House.

“We’re having this show, because I like making music with this group. They’re my voices,” said Yanike, the director.

More than 30 singers will perform along with instrumentalists for a concert which Yanike said will feature a potpourri of songs, culminating in the music of Christmas. Instrumental music will include that of the harmonica, oboe, piano, pipe organ, guitar, bass and drums.

Yanike said musical selections are those which have touched him during his seven decades of directing.

“I’ve taken a rather selfish approach to the selection of music for this concert,” Yanike said with a smile.

Yanike likes hymns so the concert will include “Come Thou Fount of Every Blessing” and “When I Survey the Wondrous Cross.”

The folk song, “Home on the Range,” will be among selections.

Yanike said the event also will pay tribute to three former singers, the late Nick Johnson, Larry Reimnitz and David Simmons.

Group members will sing “Annie’s Song” by John Denver.

“Larry was a big John Denver fan,” Yanike said.

Other selections will be part of the concert, too.

Yanike is planning an audience sing-along for the patriotic song, “America the Beautiful” and the Christmas carols, “Joy to the World,” “Angels We Have Heard on High” and “O Come All Ye Faithful.”

This will transition into music by the singers and instrumentalists who will perform “Away in a Manger” and “The First Noel.”

Audience members will join in as the Revue sings “Peace, Peace,” a tune that incorporates the beloved Christmas hymn, “Silent Night.”

All songs are part of a large repertoire for a man, who is part of the community’s musical history.

Yanike taught vocal music from 1961 to 1995 at Fremont High School and directed its musicals.

But his directing experiences began before that.

During his first year at Nebraska Wesleyan, Yanike began going along with theology students sent to work at a parish on the weekend.

“They were assigned to a Methodist parish in those days and they would take along someone to direct the music,” Yanike said. “I was one of those who went with the preacher-to-be to direct the choir at that country church.”

Yanike recalls one of the benefits.

“I would get a lovely, home-cooked meal at some parishioner’s home,” Yanike said.

Seven decades later, Yanike looks forward to this latest performance, set after Thanksgiving.

He encourages the community to attend “to hear absolutely gorgeous music that I think is being sung quite well.”

“I’m really pleased with the rehearsals,” Yanike said. “We have some wonderful singers and instrumentalists. The pipe organ sound glorious.”