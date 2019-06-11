Bob Yanike’s idea for a Broad Street Revue production came simply.
“It popped into my head,” the group’s director said. “One day I was singing ‘In the Good Old Summertime’ and I thought, ‘There’s a show.’”
So at the end of this month, area residents have an opportunity to attend the musical program, “In the Good Old Summertime.”
Show times for the three-night production are 7 p.m. June 27-29 in the Fremont Opera house, 541 N. Broad St. The ticket price includes the show and a light picnic of burgers, sides and dessert. Individual tickets cost $27.50 A table of eight is $220.
After expenses, proceeds will benefit the opera house, a local landmark that is on the National Register of Historic Places.
The lively show includes music with a dialogue of jokes. A cast of 24 will sing, present funny acts and serve food.
“And generally leading our guests in a good time,” Yanike said.
The show will open with the song, “June is Bustin’ Out All Over.” Other songs include: “Java Jive,” “Wait ’Til the Sun Shines Nellie,” “Alexander’s Ragtime Band,” “Take Me Out to the Ball Game,” “Blue Skies” and “Summertime.”
The show will conclude with “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” the classic song sung by Judy Garland in the movie, “The Wizard of Oz.”
“That will be just an absolutely gorgeous thing, because we’ll have that with violin,” Yanike said.
Yanike believes guests will enjoy the show.
“We like to show our talents and we like to see our audience have a good time,” he said. “Our goal is to put a smile on everyone’s face and leave it there for an hour and a half.”
Yanike also believes attendees will like the set which captures a summertime scene of flowers and trees.
“When they walk in and see Tracy Kindlers’ set, they are going to smile. They’re going to beam. It’s going to be so beautiful,” he said.
For tickets, send cash or check to: Broad Street Revue, 1866 Gaeth Ave., Fremont, NE 68025.
No tickets will be mailed, but reservations and payment must be made to reserve seats. Guests can pick up their tickets at the opera house on the evening of the show.
Tickets will not be sold at the door.
That Friday is almost sold out, but there are plenty of seats that Thursday and Saturday.
For questions, contact Emily Wageman at ewage89@gmail.com or 402-720-1372.