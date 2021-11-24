Broad Street Revue to perform Nov. 28 at church

There will be music and merriment.

And humming.

The Broad Street Revue is ushering in the Christmas season with favorite holiday tunes while singing for good causes.

Called, “Broad Street Revue Sings Christmas 2021,” the show starts at 2 p.m. Nov. 28 at First United Methodist Church, Eighth and Broad streets in Fremont. The public is invited.

Admission is free, but a freewill offering will be taken for Care Corps’ LifeHouse and The Salvation Army in Fremont.

Fremont’s longtime music man, Bob Yanike, with direct the event designed to celebrate the beginning of Advent and the ensuing holiday season.

Attendees are asked to wear masks.

The singers, accompanied by piano, violin, bass and drums, will perform various songs including: “Jingle Bells,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “Rise Up,” “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “Christmas Mem’ries,” “Jesus, Jesus, Rest Your Head,” “Silent Night” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”

A caroling section, featuring a humming audience with Christie Taylor playing piano, will occur while the freewill offering is being collected.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, audience members will hum instead of sing along with the Broad Street Revue.

“They still get a caroling experience only not clear what is normal,” Yanike said.

Broad Street Revue members won’t be wearing masks. All have been fully vaccinated and will be a greater-than-6-foot distance from the audience.

Yanike hopes area residents will attend.

“They’re going to benefit with experiencing joy and just a warm feeling,” Yanike said. “It’s a great way to kick off Advent. We hope they come to experience really fine music as well as supporting the two causes, but the primary reason is to experience music in a joyous time.”

Yanike began working as vocal music instructor at Fremont Senior High School in 1961. He served in that capacity for 34 years. He directed various musical event afterward.

He later began directing the Broad Street Revue.

The concert will take place in the historic Methodist Church building across the street from John C. Fremont City Park. The 100th anniversary of the church building at 815 N. Broad St., was celebrated earlier this year.

