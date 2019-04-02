Ron Brown will be the guest speaker at the 15th Annual Fremont Area Leadership Prayer Breakfast.
The event starts at 7 a.m. April 19 — which is Good Friday — in the Midland University Event Center, 10th and Clarkson streets in Fremont.
Doors open at 6:30 a.m. Tickets, which are $20 per person or $160 per table, may be purchased at the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce, 128 E. Sixth St., in Fremont, 402-721-2641. Make checks payable to F.A.L.P.B.
Brown is director of player development for the University of Nebraska football team. He is co-founder and a volunteer of Kingdom Sports – a set of courses designed to provide a path for athletes and coaches to become experts in God’s design for Godly competition. Brown also is a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Hall of Champions and former Nebraska FCA director.