Buck's Axe Throwing on target with downtown Fremont

Jay Fedde has always loved sports, but axe throwing was something he discovered just over a year ago.

“It happened to be something I went and did last summer,” he said. “After that I knew I could build and pursue a business in this specific sport. I had a blast, and everyone around me was having fun as well.”

To become certified as an axe-throwing coach, Fedde had to read a manuscript from the World Axe Throwing League.

“After that,” he said, “you study for a while then take an online test.”

Applicants generally wait just one day for the results.

“Most of the coaching is a lot of practice on my own with the help of what I learned in the readings,” Fedde said. “I wanted to make it easy for when I’m coaching others who come in to throw.”

He put in many late nights throwing and making sure the targets he had built would hold up over time.

Born and raised in Elkhorn, Fedde moved to Fremont in October 2021.

“The building of the old Buck’s shoe store had a great amount of space for what I was envisioning,” he said. “When I looked at that building and stepped out the front door, I looked down Main Street and thought, this is perfect!”

Fedde was immediately captivated by the beauty as well as the rich history of Main Street.

“Apartments were being built at the time,” he said. “It’s a great way to start your evening.

Start at Bucks, throw some axes or watch the game, and have a drink. Then head down to Churchill’s for a drink or a cigar, stop at Reinitas or Crush for some dinner. Then there’s the 505 Brewery and LA Fire Door. So many cool shops and old antique places to visit while you’re on Main Street. I didn’t name them all, but you can definitely fill up your evening with things to do on Main Street. Downtown Fremont has really come along way.”

It was during a downtown scavenger hunt that Fedde learned something special about the location of his business.

“A lady walked in to tape something to the door for their hunt and explained to me that what is now Buck’s Axe Throwing was the first building built in downtown Fremont in the late 1800s. That made it even more special to have my business there,” he said. “It’s a very historic building.”

Fedde’s business partner is his aunt, Deanne Fedde, who comes from an insurance background.

“She came to help in May of this year,” he said. “She’s great with everything, but especially the behind-the-scenes tasks that I wasn’t super familiar with. She excels in those areas and has been a great asset and partner in this new business venture.”

It was Deanne who researched the history of the business Buck’s Shoes & Boots.

“She found out that it had opened in 1920, which would make it a 100-year-old business. Everyone knows of Buck’s Shoes, so it was a no-brainer that we had to keep the name,” he said.

Fedde was delighted by the positive feedback he received through email and other means of communication regarding the decision to keep the name Buck’s at that location.

Once the name of the new business was determined, there were several structural issues that needed to be addressed. Some of them were enough to make Fedde give serious thought to abandoning the project.

“I sat in the building for long hours trying to think of options to make it work,” he said.

What kept Fedde going were the messages sent to him by those who were enthused to have this type of business in downtown Fremont.

“At that point I realized I had to finish the remodeling and get this business going,” he said. “The Fremont community was so encouraging and kept my drive alive to finish the work and open the doors.”

Having worked as an electrician for the past nine years allowed Fedde to install the lighting himself.

“A lot of my skills of being an electrician tie into the cool lighting you see displayed on our new sign outside,” he said. “Inside you’ll see a lot of little details that make the place look even better.”

In addition to his skills as an electrician, Fedde has also put to work his artistry with wood.

“After researching several different types of targets, I decided what I wanted ours to look like and how I was going to build them. From then on it was trial and error,” he said.

Fedde discovered that the space in the Buck’s building was perfect for about six lanes.

“I built all of the lanes from an old barn I had torn down from Silver Creek,” he said. “I wanted to give it a rustic, atypical look where people could appreciate the character and detail that went into the building process.”

Patriots will appreciate Fedde’s special use of leftover pieces to construct a wooden replica of this nation’s flag.

“After I had torn that barn down in Silver Creek, there were a lot of red and white pieces of wood,” he said. “I got creative and thought everyone would appreciate an American flag right when you walked in the door. After I made it, I got even more creative and decided we needed some lighting for the stars. It turned out pretty amazing and I get tons of compliments. People seem to really stop and appreciate it.”

One special attraction to the old Buck’s building is the safe located in the basement of what was originally the city clerk’s office.

“As many of our customers already know,” Fedde said, “I typically get excited about taking them down to see the safe. It’s very old with a heavy door, just very neat,” he added. “Something you don’t see these days. I would love to display it upstairs, but again, it’s old and very heavy.”

Fedde takes pride in making his business a place the entire family can enjoy. “Family is No. 1,” he said. “There aren’t a lot of things that you all can do and have fun with such a variety of ages. From your toddler to your grandma, there’s something for everyone.”

Grownups can enjoy a glass of wine or beer, watch the games, and throw stars, knives, cards, and axes. There are Velcro axes for the little ones. Kids 12 and under throw free.

One of the features that make Buck’s Axe Throwing a unique establishment is that patrons are permitted to bring in food they purchase from downtown restaurants.

Fedde has menus at each table from every restaurant on Main Street.

“Small business owners should support one another,” he said. “We’re all trying our best to create this wonderful downtown experience. I want to support my neighbors on Main Street.”

Buck’s will be starting axe-throwing leagues Oct. 20 that will run into the New Year. Those interested can call, email, or stop in to sign up.

“I thought this would be a great thing to do with friends during the winter when not much else is going on,” Fedde said. “Once you start throwing, you almost get a little addicted. What better way to let out some steam than to come in every week with your teammates have a beer, and compete for prizes.”

Buck’s Axe Throwing is located at 550 N. Main St. For more information call (402) 620-4014 or email info@bucksaxethrowing.com.