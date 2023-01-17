Budgeting class set for Jan. 26 in Fremont

A Budgeting 101 Class is planned in Fremont this month.

Frank Kment, vice president for lending at First State Bank & Trust Company, will teach the basics of creating a workable budget at the class set for 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, in the FSBT Education Center, 1005 E. 23rd St.

Participants should pre-register at Keene Memorial Library (temporarily located at Fremont City Auditorium, 925 N. Broad St.) or online at bit.ly/Budget101-2023. The Library hours are Monday and Tuesday, 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; and Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

For more information, contact Laura at Keene Memorial Library at 402-727-2694.