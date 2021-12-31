Buer elected as National Vice Chief for BSA Scouts Order of the Arrow

Steven Buer, a youth member of BSA Scouts Order of the Arrow from Fremont, has been elected the National Vice Chief for 2022.

Order of the Arrow is an honor society of BSA Scouts consisting of Scouts and Scouters who exemplify the Scout Oath and the Scout Law. OA offers extreme leadership training for both youth and adults, but is focused on the youth. It also encourages its members to cheerfully provide service to the community.

Buer has been a member of OA since 2014 and has served many leadership positions including his local Goldenrod Chapter Chief, Mid-America Council’s Kit-Ke-Hak-O-Kut Lodge Chief, and Section Chief which includes seven lodges. While attending the OA National Planning Meeting in Irving, Texas, he ran for and was elected as the 2022 National Vice Chief by the attending Section Chiefs.

He, along with the National Chief, will serve as voting members of the national Order of the Arrow Committee, representing the youth on national OA policy and program. They also serve as the presiding officers for the annual OA program of emphasis.

During his OA experience, Buer earned his Brotherhood Membership Honor and was also given the Vigil Honor for his distinguished contributions to his Lodge.

