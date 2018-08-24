Buffalo Wild Wings is raising money to benefit the Fremont Avenue of Flag’s ongoing project to create a Veterans’ Memorial Park here in Fremont—a park that aims to honor veterans and is located outside the Sidner Ice Arena.
The fundraiser is being spearheaded by Sheri Green, manager of the Fremont branch of Buffalo Wild Wings. But its reach is much further—four other Buffalo Wild Wings branches will also be participating.
On Aug. 26 from 11 a.m. to close, 10 percent of your bill at any one of those five locations will go toward the fundraising efforts for the Veterans Memorial National Park.
The other locations include two in Omaha, at 205 N 76th Street and at 13214 W Maple; one in Bellevue at 10525 S 15th Street; and one in Norfolk at 420 Monticello Ave. Here at the Fremont location, Green and her staff will be hosting an event throughout the day featuring live music, raffles, games and more. Singer and songwriter Bobby Figueroa will be playing acoustic music from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and DJ Ty Brouillette from 9 p.m. on.
There will also be raffle prizes, Green says.
“I’ve been kind of doing some footwork going around town, getting donations from everybody in town that’s so gracious enough to give us something,” she said. “We’ve gotten quite a bit of stuff.”
All the money for the raffles will be going toward the Veteran’s Park, a cause that Green believes is a worthy one.
“I think it’s important to support all of our veterans, I don’t think we’d be exactly where we’re at right now if we didn’t have them,” she said. “We’re just going to enjoy the camaraderie and our military family and friends that are going to come up here and eat and have a good time, and just enjoy each other’s company on Sunday.”
A large chunk of the park has already been completed, but there is more to be done, says Chris Madsen, Veteran’s Park Chairman. There is a balance due on “phase I” of the park that has already been completed and accounts for 80 percent of the project. Funding is still required to help finish off the last 20 percent as a “phase II,” which includes other statues, monoliths and other improvements.
Madsen says that the park aims to honor “anyone and everyone who has served, past, present and future.”
“Events like this mean a great deal to the project as a whole,” he said. “The project still needs help and support. The great thing about it is, people like Sheri at Buffalo Wild Wings, they’re coming up to me and asking ‘how can we help?’ And I love that. One of the greatest aspects of events like this: it just drives home the fact of community support.”
For more information on the park, visit www.fremontveteranspark.org.