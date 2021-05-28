Burt County solar-plus-storage project now fully operational

The Burt County Public Power District and Bluestem Energy Solutions recently completed work on its solar array and battery storage project.
The now-operational project includes a 1.4 MW (AC) solar array and a 6 MWh Tesla Megapack battery storage system, the first of its kind in the Midwest, according to a press release.
“This project is an important step, not only for Bluestem and Burt County Public Power, but for Nebraska in general,” Bluestem Director of Project Management Will Crane said in the release. “As more renewables come online, battery energy storage systems will play a key role in the continued deployment of renewable energy while providing increased reliability and cost savings.”
The project was developed by Bluestem, a renewable energy company based out of Omaha. It is the first solar and utility-scale battery storage system to be built in tandem in the state.
BCPPD, stationed in Tekamah, serves all of Burt County and portions of Cuming, Dodge, Thurston and Washington counties. The project includes two solar arrays in Burt and Dodge counties and will give a tax boost to the two counties through the Nebraska nameplate capacity tax.
“I’m certainly supportive of this project,” Dodge County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bob Missel said. “It’s exciting. I love to see these new technologies come home to roost.”
The Tesla Megapack, installed by Boyd Jones Construction, is a utility-scale lithium-ion battery storage product that stores energy generated by intermittent renewable power sources such as solar and wind.
According to the release, the project was partially funded through a grant from the Nebraska Environmental Trust, which is funded by proceeds from the Nebraska Lottery and has awarded more than $349 million to conservation projects in Nebraska.
Additionally, the installation’s solar fields will be sown with native grasses and flowers to provide a pollinator-friendly habitat to boost nearby crop yields, reduce erosion of soil and increase the recharging of groundwater.
Through the installation, BCPPD aims to experience financial value through various load management activities.
“Burt County PPD is excited to continue our partnership with Bluestem during the operation of this solar project,” BCPPD General Manager Jon Dockhorn said in the release. “The projected savings and educational opportunities will benefit our customers for years.”