Burt County solar-plus-storage project now fully operational

The Burt County Public Power District and Bluestem Energy Solutions recently completed work on its solar array and battery storage project.

The now-operational project includes a 1.4 MW (AC) solar array and a 6 MWh Tesla Megapack battery storage system, the first of its kind in the Midwest, according to a press release.

“This project is an important step, not only for Bluestem and Burt County Public Power, but for Nebraska in general,” Bluestem Director of Project Management Will Crane said in the release. “As more renewables come online, battery energy storage systems will play a key role in the continued deployment of renewable energy while providing increased reliability and cost savings.”

The project was developed by Bluestem, a renewable energy company based out of Omaha. It is the first solar and utility-scale battery storage system to be built in tandem in the state.

BCPPD, stationed in Tekamah, serves all of Burt County and portions of Cuming, Dodge, Thurston and Washington counties. The project includes two solar arrays in Burt and Dodge counties and will give a tax boost to the two counties through the Nebraska nameplate capacity tax.