Toilet paper and tuna.
Postage stamps.
Bathroom rugs.
You find such things on a grocery or to-do list.
Not a Christmas list.
But for about 250 senior citizens, these can be very real requests when asked what they’d like for a gift.
That’s why Mary Atkinson, client care manager, and other staffers at Home Instead Senior Care try to make sure these folks — who might not otherwise get any Christmas gifts — receive these things and a little more.
Area residents are invited to participate in the “Be a Santa to a Senior” program and purchase gifts or give donations to help make the season brighter for others.
Seniors’ names and what they’d like for Christmas are written on ornament-type tags and placed on trees or wreaths at local businesses in Fremont, Blair and Wahoo.
In Fremont, participating businesses are: Fremont Mall, 860 E. 23rd St.; Wise Olde Owl, 433 N. Main St., downtown; and First State Bank and Trust, 1965 E. Military Ave.
Shoppers choose a tag or tags, buy the gifts and bring them — unwrapped — to the participating business or the Home Instead office at 748 E. Military Ave., in Fremont.
Cash donations also will be accepted. Donors can make checks payable to Home Instead Senior Care with the words “Be a Santa to a Senior” on the memo line and sent to the office at 748 E. Military Ave., Fremont, NE.
Those funds can be used to purchase gifts.
“We want everyone to receive everything on their tag,” Atkinson said. “So if someone purchases one of the items, we can use that money to make sure they get all the things they’ve requested.”
Area residents may drop off the new, individual items between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday at the local Home Instead office. They also may drop them off at one of the participating businesses.
“We had somebody that brought two gifts in yesterday,” Atkinson said.
The donor had received a pair of new pajamas that would have gone unused.
“So they gave them to us so we can then pass on to someone in need,” Atkinson said.
Seniors also want lotions and body wash.
“So if they (donors) pick up something extra at the store, they can always drop that off,” she said.
The deadline for donations is Friday.
A gift-wrapping party is planned from 1-3 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Blair Home Instead office. Another gift-wrapping party is set from 2-4 p.m. Dec. 20 at the Fremont Friendship Center.
The public is welcome to come help wrap presents. Youth and school groups also could help.
If groups come, Atkinson asks that they’d let Home Instead know so staffers can have enough cookies, coffee and punch available for volunteers.
Atkinson believes it’s important for seniors to be remembered during the holidays.
“Christmas is about giving to others,” she said. “Everybody is busy, but it doesn’t take much to pick up something extra when you’re at the grocery store, when you’re at Walmart.
“Even if you don’t have time to pick up a tag, you can pick up extra items and drop them off at our office and we’ll make sure they go to a deserving senior.”
Many are very deserving and don’t ask for much.
To compile the list of seniors, Home Instead contacts area facilities and asks for the names of up to 20 seniors. It also gets some names through the Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging.
Seniors are asked to complete a questionnaire, which lists possible gifts they could receive. They get to select three things on the list.
Items can include: lotions, soaps, photo albums, clothes, slippers, shoes and socks. At the bottom of the list, they can write down one of their hobbies.
One man listed: cheese balls.
“So he’s getting a big plastic tub of cheese balls,” Atkinson said.
Atkinson smiled at the thought, but also mentioned how sad it is when seniors indicate they just want basic-needs items.
One year, a senior wanted toilet paper. This year, a woman wanted canned tuna, canned chicken, Ramen noodles, Jell-O, popsicles to freeze and boxed dinners.
“It broke my heart,” Atkinson said.
One man only wanted postage stamps. Another senior wanted bathroom rugs. Many ask for perfume or cologne, stationery and Husker shirts or caps.
Many ask for toiletries, which can include a toothbrush, toothpaste, toilet paper and tissues — all things that really can add up in cost for someone on a fixed income.
“A lot of times their Social Security goes to pay for their medications. Sometimes, they have to choose between eating and taking their meds,” she said.
Atkinson also noted that many seniors lived through the financially miserable times of the Great Depression. They learned to save money and stretch a dollar as far as they could.
“A lot of them — if you ask them — they’ll say, ‘I have everything I need,’ but they might not have had new clothes for years,” she said.
So people at the different facilities must work to determine what these seniors really want.
Atkinson tries to add to the seniors’ gifts — things like cookies, candy and maybe a lap blanket.
She appreciates the community’s generosity.
“I know there are a lot of very caring and compassionate people in the community, because we got a lot of phone calls, asking if we were participating in the program again — and where were the trees going up, where could they get the tags?” Atkinson said.
This is Atkinson’s third year of working with the program.
“It’s something this franchise has been involved in prior to my coming,” she said, adding, “it’s something I’m very passionate about because we’re in the business of helping seniors and that’s what this program does.”