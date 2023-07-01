When Maricarmen Venegas and her husband, Antonio Antunez, made the decision to open a restaurant in Fremont, they realized it was chance worth taking.

“We had always dreamed of running a restaurant,” Venegas said. “When we found out there was a building available in Fremont, we were a little reluctant to go see it because our client base was in Omaha. We didn’t know anyone here except my parents.”

They opened 415 Bar & Grill in June. The business is at 415 S. Main St., in downtown Fremont.

Before returning to Fremont, where she was raised, Venegas ran a catering business with Antunez, working out of their home in Omaha.

“We called it Tacos Antunez,” she said. “It was just a weekend gig since we were both working full time.”

For the past six years, Venegas has been working in the dental field. She is currently working part time at UNMC adult dental clinic.

Antunez has been a chef for about 12 years, specializing as a sushi chef at Ponzu and Blue in Omaha.

As they discussed the possibility of opening a restaurant, Venegas and Antunez were reluctant to take that leap.

“Since our client base was in Omaha, it was a little adventurous to start fresh in a different town,” Venegas said. “That worried us a little, not knowing if people here were going to love our menu.”

The building previously occupied by DJ’s Bar & Grill had sat vacant for about six months before Venegas and Antunez decided to check it out.

“When we walked in, the first thing we noticed was that it was too small,” Venegas said. “There was a pool table in the middle of the room. It took up a lot of space.”

The couple agreed it had to go.

Although many of DJ’s customers came in and immediately asked where the pool table went, it didn’t take long for them to accept the new establishment.

In addition to removing the carpeting and redoing the flooring, property owner Todd Hoppe also built a new bar and high table, both featuring a gray-and-white marble surface.

Another special feature Hoppe installed for the 415 Bar & Grill is the outdoor eating area.

“He also installed a black wall for privacy,” Venegas said. “That way people in the dining area can’t see customers entering and leaving the restrooms.”

“We’ve got a group of ladies who enjoy gathering here every Thursday to play cards,” said Melinda Munk, one of 415’s servers. “They used to meet at DJ’s, but when that bar and grill closed, they had to find a new place to meet. Once they learned that we were here, they asked if they could come back and play cards here again. Of course we said yes.”

DJ’s Bar & Grill was well known for its seasoned burgers.

“A lot of those customers came in to see if ours were as good or maybe even better,” Venegas said.

Born in Mexico City, Venegas grew up in Fremont. Antunez, was born in Guerrero, Mexico, and has spent most of his life in Omaha.

Since opening the 415 Bar & Grill on June 5, Venegas and Antunez have seen many of DJ’s customers recommend the new place to others.

Some of the most popular items on their menu are the Philly Cheesesteak, the Alambre and the Pork Tender.

“And, of course, our burgers,” Venegas added.

With so many years of experience working with sushi, Antunez will be bringing that specialty to the 415 Bar & Grill.

“We’re planning a Sushi Night,” Venegas said. “Probably Saturdays.”

One of the biggest challenges to running a successful business is finding the right employees.

“To be successful, you must find people that are passionate about food service,” Venegas said. “The service industry isn’t for everyone, and all restaurants are struggling to find enough staff.”

“We are truly blessed with the best family and friends,” Venegas said. “They put a lot of elbow grease into making the 415 Bar & Grill, a beautiful family diner. But we couldn’t have pulled it off without the support of my father’s good friends, Todd Hoppe and Trish Dorfmeyer. They are our landlords, and they have financially supported the remodel.”

Venegas appreciates Fremont.

“Coming back to the town I grew up in and offering something they’ve needed has been so gratifying,” Venegas said. “Fremont is seeing a revitalization of the downtown and I love that we are a part of that.”

Venegas added that the positive feedback she and Antunez have received from the community lets them know that what they’re doing is appreciated.

“Not only do we have awesome hamburgers, but our patrons are eager to try our freshly made Chicken Fried Steak and Chicken Fried Chicken,” she said.

They appreciate their employees.

“Our employees are the restaurant and without them we would have to close our doors,” Venegas said. “Half of my staff was new to the service industry and have really done a spectacular job. We are up on our feet and have made an amazing team.”

The 415 Bar & Grill is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday.