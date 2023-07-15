You could see the surprise on Adriana Hernandez’s face.

Adriana was among 2023 Ambassador Candidates at the Fremont 4-H Expo Community Luncheon. On Friday, she and Kaden Gregory were named as Grand Ambassadors for the 93rd annual event at Christensen Field.

Whereas 4-H youth previously were crowned as king and queen, they are presented as Grand Ambassadors now. Hernandez and Gregory each will receive a $150 Jack Paulson Memorial Scholarship and a $250 Rhonda Schroeder Memorial Scholarship.

Adriana’s eyes grew wide when her name was announced as one of the Grand Ambassadors during the luncheon in the Fremont Friendship Center.

“I wasn’t expecting it,” Adriana later said of the honor. “I was hoping, but there’s so many other good candidates that I was surprised.”

The daughter of Tony and Mickey Hernandez of rural Omaha is pleased with recognition.

“I’m very happy,” said Adriana, who will be a senior at Fort Calhoun High School this fall.

Adriana’s happy to receive the scholarships, which she said will help her fund her career goal of earning a doctorate degree in genetics.

Like Adriana, Kaden said he was surprised when his name was announced, also noting the other good candidates.

“I was glad that I got it,” he added.

The son of Joshua and Nicki Gregory of Hooper, Kaden will be a freshman at Eastern Oklahoma State College in Wilburton, Okla.

He plans to study animal nutrition and genetics. He wants to become a feed rep and create new feeds for animals. He’s grateful for the scholarships.

“If I’m going to become a geneticist, I have to go to more schooling,” Kaden said.

While in 4-H, Adriana’s projects have included animal science, conservation and wildlife. Kaden’s projects have involved showing swine.

A total of seven teens were honored for as Expo Ambassador Candidates.

Besides Adriana and Kaden, the other candidates were:

Isabella Ruda, daughter of Chad and Sarah Ruda of Ames, whose projects have included showing cattle;

Alix Nolting, daughter of Cletus and Joy Nolting of Bancroft, whose projects have involved photography, baking, public speaking and showing cattle;

Klayton Hilbers, son of Greg and Martha Hilbers of Hooper, whose projects have included showing dogs, shooting sports and ATV events;

Alexa Brodd, daughter of Daryl and Ann Brodd of Ames, whose projects have included public speaking, fashion revue and culinary challenge;

Tony Ondracek, son of Jim and Tammie Ondracek, who live on a farm south of Fremont. Tony’s projects have included showing poultry, sheep, goats, swine and cattle.

More complete biographies of all the candidates can be found in Tribune’s July 12 issue.

Besides honoring ambassador candidates, the expo was a time to acknowledge sponsors and expo board members.

Jan Aschoff of West Point and her late husband, Carl, were honored as Grand Marshals of the expo. Jan expressed her appreciation for the recognition.

“Carl and I both grew up in dairy farming families,” she said.

Aschoff remembers earlier days when they showed cattle at what was formerly called the “District Dairy Show” at the Fremont fair.

“There was a tent set up by the armory—that’s where the dairy cattle were,” she said. “It never failed; It always rained … By the time the show started, you were in mud.”

Kids weren’t only ones who had to deal with the muddy circumstances.

“I always felt sorry for my mom, because there were six of us showing and we had to wear white pants,” Aschoff said.

Aschoff shared other memories of earlier days at the Fremont fair.

“At that time, all the static exhibits were all crowded into one building and it was really hot in there,” she said.

She noted how different times are today.

“The expo has come a long way since then,” Aschoff said. “There’s plenty of room here for exhibits and you don’t have to worry about walking through a bunch of mud.”

Static Exhibits, which include a host of 4-H’er-created items from homemade foods and clothing to science and technology projects, are on display in the large Christensen Field multipurpose building. Animal shows take place in the livestock arena.

Aschoff said she showed animals at the Fremont-based event for 10 years and later helped her nieces and nephews show the Aschoff’s cattle. Carl, who had a job at Boys Town, brought kids from there to Fremont to the show.

Carl became the dairy show superintendent.

“He always did like helping kids,” she said.

The Aschoffs took over a dairy 4-H Club in Cuming County. Carl also started the “Cream of the Crop Show” in West Point with the help of club members. The show has taken place for 24 years and a 25th is planned.

Although they never had children of their own, they kept helping 4-H’ers and — between the two of them — had 30 nieces and nephews.

“We always had kids around us,” Aschoff said. “Carl was always ready to help in any way he could. He especially was so pleased to see kids succeed in anything they were working for — whether it be a project, a school achievement or a career goal. I hope I can keep following in his footsteps.”

Aschoff said it’s a privilege to serve as Grand Marshal.

“Carl would have been very honored and proud,” she said.

Steve Pribnow served as master of ceremonies for the community luncheon.

“In Fremont — much like in the 4-H program — you can make authentic connections with people that turn into lifetime friendships,” Pribnow said. “Agriculture and agriculture-related businesses are the underpinning of our region’s economy and 4-H is a mainstay of the family farming lifestyle.”

Jay Schroeder, expo co-manager, said the 2023 beef show had about 80 contestants and 100 head of cattle. Many families competing this year were new to the 4-H program. Numbers also were up on the goat show.

“Overall, all the shows have done very well,” Schroeder said. “It’s a very well-attended fair. It’s very well-respected.”