After working in a pork processing plant for more than 20 years, Irma Lopez became a businesswoman.

The Fremonter followed her dream of wanting to cook professionally and, after careful research, invested her retirement and savings to open a food truck, called Sabor Costeño, in 2021.

Lopez leases a space in the Ruff House Family Entertainment Center parking lot in Fremont. From there, she sells Mexican foods such as tacos, tortas, quesadillas and enchiladas. Lopez also takes her food truck to various events, including the recent Fremont Hispanic Festival, where she fed a long line of customers.

Lopez spoke through her daughter, Johana Aquirre, who said business has gone well.

“We’ve had successful year after successful year,” Aquirre said.

Lopez’s love of cooking began long ago.

Originally from a small town in the coastal state of Guerrero, Mexico, Lopez was the youngest of 10 children. Lopez was about 8 years old when she began cooking alongside her mom. She helped make dinner, while older siblings and her father worked in the fields.

When her mother ran errands, Lopez took charge of making dinner.

“She kind of felt like the ‘Woman of the House,’ at a young age,” Aquirre said.

Cooking was easy for Lopez and Aquirre said her mother doesn’t follow specific recipes.

Lopez came to California in the 1980s and moved to Nebraska in the 1990s. She worked at the Hormel Foods Corporation plant in Fremont for 23 years. After Hormel sold the local processing facility to another company, Lopez began to think she wanted to make a change as well.

For years, Lopez had talked about owning a restaurant.

“A lot of people always told her they love her food and they would ask her to make it in bulk for parties,” Aquirre said.

About 10 to 12 months before she left her job at the plant – and amid the COVID-19 pandemic - Lopez started talking more about having a restaurant.

“I think I really want to take the leap of faith and jump into it and do it,” she said.

She considered getting a food truck.

“It’s everything of a restaurant, but opening a food truck seemed more fun for her,” Aquirre said.

Lopez began asking friends, who had their own food trucks, where and how to start. She located a Florida company that sold well-equipped food trucks that would meet regulations.

“She went out there and asked questions and put in the order for her truck,” Aquirre said.

Once it arrived, she had a month to get it ready. An Omaha company put colorful artwork on her truck.

Lopez quit her job and opened her food truck a week later in 2021.

The pandemic was continuing, but with the food truck, customers were outside of the venue instead of being in an enclosed area.

Lopez’s truck is open for business from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays in the Ruff House parking lot.

“She’s the only one who cooks, so if she’s out of town or has other personal plans, the food truck is closed. We don’t open,” Aquirre said.

Lopez’s daughter, Lupita Navarro, works every day in the food truck. Lopez’s three other children help out during big events on some weekends. A son in the U.S. Air Force takes leave so he can help during the John C. Fremont Days festival.

Even her grandson, 9-year-old Daniel Vazquez, helps in the summer. He assists with the cash register. He helps bag food orders and asks customers if they want red or green salsa – letting them know the red is the spiciest.

Lopez appreciates her customers – some of whom began coming to her food truck the first day it opened.

One man asked for her hottest, spiciest salsa, so she gave it to him.

He later said he didn’t think it would be that spicy, but it was the best salsa he’d ever tasted.

The man told Lopez that he’d keep eating her spicy salsa, even if he was teary-eyed.

“He told them that if they saw him crying not to worry. It was just because he was eating the salsa,” Aquirre said.

Other customers enjoy Lopez’s food, including Brittany West, Ruff House operations manager.

“My employees eat her food all the time,” West said.

West orders the Quesa Virria, comprised of Virria-style-cooked beef folded into a tortilla with melted cheese and served with a side of beef broth. Eaten with onions, cilantro and lime, the tortilla is dipped in the broth.

“It’s so good,” West said.

The California burrito, smothered in cheese, is a favorite of Damaris Magaña, who works at Ruff House and was the Fremont Hispanic Festival’s 2023 queen, West added.

Lopez enjoys having built a rapport with her regular customers. She likes the flexibility the food truck provides.

“This is what gives my mom time in the winter to spend with her family,” Aquirre said.

Some customers have asked when Lopez will open a restaurant, since the food truck isn’t open in the winter or on super-hot days.

She’s happy with her food truck now, but is looking to the future.

“If God continues to give her strength… her next step would be to open a restaurant,” Aquirre said. “That’s her end goal.”