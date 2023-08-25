UScellular has hired Chris Alvarez as the local brand marketing manager on its brand operations and delivery team for Nebraska and the Northwest.
In this role, Alvarez will look to inspire and empower sales teams to engage with their local communities. He also will lead the vision and creative strategy for local sponsorships and unique marketing opportunities by bringing them to life in the local markets.
Previously, Alvarez worked with T-Mobile, where one of his target initiatives was to learn and grow its rural customer base.