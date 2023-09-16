When it comes to business, Brian Fox zeros in on his priorities — his customers, employees and community.

Fox is president and owner of Cornhusker Express Lube and Cornhusker Auto Wash in Fremont.

He bought two well-established businesses: Beck’s Thrifty Lube in 2020 and Sawyer Car Wash in 2021.

“I’ve known the Becks and the Sawyers for a long time,” Fox said.

As the owner of Cornhusker Auto Wash and Cornhusker Express Lube in Bellevue, Fox was ready to continue the Becks’ and Sawyers’ traditions of quality customer service in Fremont.

“In 2020, during COVID, Kevin (Beck) was ready to retire and he wanted to make sure the business landed in good hands so we could continue to take good care of our customers, so I agreed to purchase the business at that time,” Fox said.

A year later, Fox had another opportunity.

“In 2021, Skip and Judy were ready to retire and contacted me and asked us to purchase the car wash. So, of course, I agreed,” Fox said, adding, “Both businesses had a rich history of supporting the community and taking care of their customers the right way, which is what appealed to me to purchase the businesses.”

The years of the COVID-19 pandemic weren’t easy for many businesses, but Fox adhered to his customer service perspective.

“If we take care of you, you’re not going to go anywhere else,” Fox said. “We’re going to be loyal to you and we value that loyalty back.”

He notes the importance of relationships.

“Partnerships and relationships and the idea of trust are at the forefront of everything we do,” Fox said. “Every decision that I make is in the best interest of our customers, employees and our community. I always say people over profits.”

Cornhusker Express Lube specializes in express oil changes at an affordable price point, he said.

“Our goal is to get you in, out and on your way with a no-up-sell guarantee,” he said. “If there’s something you need, they’re going to tell you that. There’s no financial incentive for them to sell you anything. Unlike other shops, we do not pay commission.”

Other mechanical shops pay based on commission, he said, which means the worker earns money if they have a high-priced ticket.

“I pay a good salary to every one of my employees, so they’re paid to perform and take care of the customers, never to sell,” he said.

The business also sells batteries and does light mechanical work like engine and transmission flushes.

Fox said he tries to keep his numbers of employees smaller to increase quality outcomes for staff and to provide consistency and familiar faces for customers.

“We believe strongly in making sure that we have known faces. I like the fact that when you go in, it’s not always new people,” he said. “We deal with turnover, but we have a lot of long-term employees, which we’re really proud of.”

Customers get a free car wash with every oil change.

Cornhusker has an express car wash tunnel, which has all soft water and soft chemical and soft cloth equipment to make sure it will safely and effectively clean a vehicle.

“We also have five, do-it-yourself spray bays,” he said.

Cornhusker offers different prices for single-time — basic, complete and the works car washes. Customers also can enroll in a monthly membership and get as many exterior washes as they need.

“It’s a subscription-based model,” Fox said. “You can sign up and cancel at any time. No gimmicks. Your price never changes. If I decide to raise my price tomorrow, you’re locked in at your agreed-upon price.”

Free vacuums are available to all subscribing members.

Cornhusker offers a multi-car discount as well.

Fox noted that the car wash tunnel has been completely refurbished.

“We are committed to being that community car wash and we want to be here for another 30 years as well,” Fox said.

Fox expresses deep appreciation for customers.

“We love our customers,” he said. “We are customer-oriented and we believe strongly in taking care of the customers’ needs without any type of pushy sales approach.”

Fox shares great appreciation for his employees.

“We take a lot of pride in the employees that we have at our businesses,” Fox said. “We empower them to do good, quality work and we try to really reinforce them by paying them well and offering various levels of support.”

Fox said he’s community oriented.

“I’m not here to get rich,” he said. “We have multiple businesses in Bellevue, but we love the Fremont community and we’re fully committed to supporting them as much as possible. We will support this community to the best of our ability in any way, shape or form.”

Fox said for every dollar spent at one of the businesses — car wash or express lube — a percentage goes back to the community.

“We donate — every single month — to community agencies, charities and groups in need,” he said.

Fox adds one thing people might not know about his businesses: Both the express lube and car wash offer what’s known as house or fleet accounts.

“Any of our local businesses that have multiple vehicles, we will service those vehicles and just bill them at the end of the month,” Fox said. “We take a lot of pride in that at both locations (the express lube and the car wash), because it helps us continue to serve the community.”

Fox highlights the convenience his businesses offer.

“There’s such value in the express lube idea, because nobody has time to schedule appointments, leave their vehicle for hours to get an oil change,” Fox said. “We take a lot of pride in getting them to a point where they can come in and come out in less than 10 minutes and be on their way. That is of value to some of our community businesses as well, because it allows them to focus on their business and not have to worry about finding time to spend hours getting an oil change.”

Future plans involve continuing to improve the businesses service arrays and diversify services offered.

“At the Express Lube, we have future plans of building a third oil change bay that’s going to be oversized to accommodate larger vehicles,” he said.

For the car wash, plans are to offer additional services that will be free to members. They would include: free cleaning supplies to use onsite such as windshield cleaner and tire shine.

“We sell all this stuff now, but I want it to be another perk of being a member,” Fox said.

Plans are to offer hand waxes to make sure customers’ vehicles are ready for the harsh winters and summers of Nebraska.

Fox points out the continual desire to improve.

“We are always committed to getting better every single day,” Fox said. “We rely heavily on feedback from our customers and our employees to help us continually grow and improve. We take a lot of pride in having long-term employees that know our customer base and we often accommodate their needs.

“We’ll always go the extra mile to accommodate our customers’ needs.”