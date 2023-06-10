Marvin H. and Janet R. Porter, trustees of the Porter Family Trust, to Marvin H. Porter and Janet R. Porter, 2718 E. Summerwood Cove, Fremont.

Roger Bignell and Stephanie Bignell to Travis J. Bignell, 221 McGinn’s Lake, North Bend.

Gallery 23 Townhomes LLC to Kirby L. Larson and Gay L. Larson, co-trustees of the Larson Living Trust, dated May 22, 2019, 2102 Aaron Way, Fremont, $248,000.

D.R. Horton – Nebraska LLC to Laura Ann Klay and Michael Henry Klay, 1977 Kara Way, Fremont, $284,990.

Dan Frink and Kim Frink to Nathan Lyon and Megan Clotfelter, 816 Main St., Uehling, $395,000.

Robert H. George and Nancy A. Pollack to George-Pollack Trust, 1941 E. 16th St., Fremont.

Robert H. George and Nancy A. Pollack to George-Pollack Trust, 138-142 S. Clarmar Ave., Fremont.

Robert H. George and Nancy A. Pollack to George-Pollack Trust, 867 County Road 19, Lot 11, Fremont.

Quincy C. and Jillian Sherman to Sherman Family Living Trust, Lot 2, Sherman Addition, Village of Inglewood, Dodge County, $32,7000.

Adam M. Pitts and Rebekah J. Pitts to Kolin J. Scheele and Taylor M. Ruzicka-Scheele, 620 W. Eighth St., North Bend, $176,500.

Helen K. Knosp and Daniel R. Knosp to O-NE Metro Holdings LLC, 1605 E. Fifth St., Fremont, $170,000.

Anne Poppe and Russel Poppe to Dylan D. Sayles and Julie A. Holmes, 108 Seventh St., Scribner, $173,100.

Samantha J. Snyder f/k/a Samantha Slama and Nye T. Snyder to Samantha J. Snyder and Nye T. Snyder, 2146 N. Somers Ave., Fremont.

David A. Emry, personal representative for the estate of Milton J. Emry, to Trudy Watson, 849 W. 19th St., $205,000.

Brent D. Wilson to Hastings Family Holdings LLC, 5426 Morningside Rd., Fremont, $250,000.

D.R. Horton – Nebraska LLC to Scott Costanzo and Misty Costanzo, 4587 E. 18th Ave., Fremont, $326,090.

The Ritz Lake LLC to Hubbell Properties LLC, 2655 Ritz Place, Fremont, $65,000.

Stephen W. Hand and Sarah J. Hand to Melody L. Judy-Stobbe, 4202 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, $390,000.

Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Sam Stevens, Chloe Stevens and Mary Stevens, 1908 N. Kara Way, Fremont, $491,000.

KCCSJ LLC to BAH Holdings LLC, 1410 E. Sixth St., Fremont, $127,500.

KCCSJ LLC to BAH Holdings LLC, 912 E. Sixth St., Fremont, $130,000.

Myrna Lee Puls, trustee of the Darrell Dean Puls Revocable Trust dated Oct. 19, 1999, to Robert Hurst and Patricia Hurst, 2967 Deer Run, Fremont, $475,000.

Rebecca F. Belak to Village of Winslow, 101 Elkhorn St., Winslow, $59,239.

Maynard Flamme, president, Marvin Flamme Farms Inc. to Cheryl A. Feala, trustee of the Cheryl A. Feala Revocable Trust dated Dec. 19, 2008, 320 W. 11th St., North Bend, $190,000.

Ricki L. Sims to Michael Scott Musgrove, 1443 W. 11th St., Fremont, $210,000.

Jesse D. Belmont and Elizabeth M. Belmont to Jacob Thomas Polk and Katrina Elizabeth Polk, 952 N. Locust St., Fremont, $260,000.

Adamah 1155 LLC to Yankee Hill Property LLC, 1155 S. Broad St., Fremont, $500,000.

Gloria J. Connick and Jeffrey Connick, Patricia S. Goodwin, Edith M. Andreasen, and Theresa A. Anderson and Denis Anderson to Allison E. Hamre, 1365 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, $140,000.

Kevin Pittenger, trustee of the Gurney K. Pittenger Revocable Trust, to Justin Taylor and Amy Taylor, 13 Pioneer Lake, North Bend, $560,000.

Justin Taylor and Amy Taylor to Troy Post and Jana Post, 55 Pioneer Lake, North Bend, $150,000.

Bradley J. Ferguson and Bethany Ferguson to Solid Ground Farm & Ranch LLC, the east half of the northeast quarter of Section 1, Township 19 North, Range 5, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, except a tract of land in the northeast quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 1, Township 19 North, Range 5, East of the 6th P.M., $700,000.

Kelly’s Craft Room LLC to Chad Hilbers and Traci Hilbers, 504 Main St., Scribner, $22,000.