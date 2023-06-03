Justin Hegg to OJDE Properties LLC, 322 W. 10th St., Fremont.
Prunty Investments LLC to Bronte Companies LLC, 747 Franklin St., Fremont.
Bronte Estates Corp. to Prunty Investments LLC, 623 E. Second St., Fremont.
Michael D. Marty, co-personal representatives and Lori L. Fitz, co-personal representative of the estate of Mila M. Marty, deceased, to Todd M. Mullenberg, 2178 N. C St., $178,000.
Dennis A. Witthuhn to Autumn Lankford, 1250 E. First St., Fremont, $132,500.
David Ranslem to Amy Wahl, 1729 N. Colson Ave., Fremont, $215,000.
Julien Love and Anna Love to Jack Norton and Shawna Nicole Lavy, 312 E. 21st St., Fremont, $275,000.
Coleen Kay Wilson, personal representative of the estate of Carolyn Leona Christiansen a/k/a Carolyn L. Christiansen to Deborah Wright, 720 E. Second St., Fremont, $127,000.
Paul J. Sefcik to HEAG Pioneers LLC, the south half of the southwest quarter, Section 36, Township 18 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $717,392.
Deborah J. Smith to Nicole Nesbitt and Jeridan Nesbitt, 316 Sixth St., Scribner, $175,000.
DRC Properties LLC to MI Bonita LLC, 749 N. Logan St., Fremont, $175,000.
Marlene M. Scheppers n/k/a Marlene M. Snell to Donald Munderloh and Lois Munderloh and Tristan Shawn Munderloh, 308 Rangeline Rd., Snyder, $156,000.
George Carouthers to James Austell, 1665 N. Keene Ave., Fremont, $185,000.
Cerise Construction Inc. d/b/a KC Homes to Rod Ruybalid and Teri Ruybalid, 3066 Cottage Grove Lane, Fremont, $335,000.
Liliana E. Shannon, successor trustee, to H Rentals of Fremont LLC, 2018 N. Garden City Rd., Fremont, $195,000.
Liliana E. Shannon, successor trustee, to Federal National Mortgage Association, 1206 E. Military Ave., Fremont, $128,300.