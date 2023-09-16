Alec Windeshausen may never know how many accidents he helped prevent or how well the roads were kept safe, because of the instruction he provides.

But Windeshausen knows it’s critical that people seeking commercial driver’s licenses receive good training.

Windeshausen is training manager for Eagle Distributing, where he’s worked for years. Now, the company is providing the Talon Logistics driving training for drivers seeking to get their Commercial Driver’s License (CDL).

“It’s going to be a driving school that’s owned by Eagle Distributing,” Windeshausen said. “Our goal is to offer it to other companies and other businesses that need to train drivers. We’re offering them an opportunity to come to our driving school.”

He also noted that private individuals or someone in a school can come for the driver’s training.

“We’re pretty much wide open to whoever is interested in getting their CDL,” he said.

Eagle Distributing employs more than 150 people in its locations of Fremont, Grand Island, Norfolk and Fairbury.

Windeshausen has worked for Eagle Distributing for seven years and had his CDL for six and a half of those years. He was a route driver who worked up to the position of driver manager.

The local man knows the enjoyment and sense of accomplishment that can come from driving a truck.

“I like the open road, being around trucks,” he said. “I’ve always been kind of a gear head. It’s really rewarding – being able to drive a truck and do backing maneuvers, like how I got into that dock, knowing that you have a part in highway safety.”

About a year ago, Windeshausen was approached about becoming the training manager.

“Over the last year, we’ve been training individuals for our needs at Eagle in all of our locations,” he said, adding that more than 20 have been trained.

He noted how companies have struggled to find drivers.

“If we were struggling to find CDL holders, then that’s an issue that other companies are struggling with, too,” he said. “So we thought, ‘What better way to provide for the community than to provide this for other companies?’”

Windeshausen believes there will always be a need to have people become CDL holders.

“We’re enrolling for classes now,” he added. “Usually, there’s a class that starts about every month. It’s a three-week class.”

Eagle provides all the state-mandated Entry Level Driver Training (ELDT). This encompasses theory and on-the-road training. Many different topics are covered during the training such as: hazard perception; extreme driving conditions; fatigue and wellness awareness; diagnosing the malfunctions in a truck; and the importance of the driver inspecting the truck before driving it.

It also provides what’s called On the Range Training. Drivers complete different types of backing maneuvers required for the state test.

The training prepares individuals to take their state test. After students pass the class, they are sent to the Department of Motor Vehicles or a third-party tester to take their final driving exam.

Windeshausen has undergone training and is in the process of becoming a third-party processor. So eventually, Eagle will have in-house certification.

Those who want to take the training for the CDL can contact Windeshausen via email at alec.windeshausen@edi-bud.com to become enrolled in the program.

“We’ll set up the class start date and they’ll attend class from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the duration of the three-week program,” Windeshausen said.

Drivers must be at least 19 years old to get a CDL. Eagle will run a background check.

Windeshausen cites the importance of having trained drivers steering semis, which weigh thousands of pounds.

“It’s really important that we have skilled people behind the wheel of these big trucks,” he said.

Windeshausen said he’s had five or six classes, which have gone very well. He can have from three to up to 10 students in a class.

Future plans are to have this same program at the Grand Island location.

Windeshausen enjoys working with the students and talks about one of the best parts of his opportunity to be a trainer.

“It’s getting to see people who come in with that desire to drive a truck and they think it’s unachievable and then being able to see them grow in their skill set and become safe drivers is really rewarding,” he said. “It’s really cool to see beginners who don’t know a lot about trucks and then to see them at the end of this program leaving here as confident, skilled, safe drivers.”