Craig Huffman and Lainey Paquette are pleased about a leadership opportunity that Fremont Area Community Foundation offers.

The two will be participants in the FACF’s Nonprofit Leadership Program for 2023-24. They are among leaders of five nonprofits chosen to learn how to strengthen their organizations and increase their impact.

Huffman is executive director of Calvin Crest Camp, Conference and Retreat Center. Paquette is executive director of MainStreet of Fremont. The other three participating nonprofits are: Dodge County Historical Society; Fremont Family Coalition and TeamMates of Fremont Public Schools.

The training will help address organizational needs. It includes one-on-one director coaching and roundtable meetings with other executive leaders, FACF Executive Director Melissa Diers said in a press release.

In addition, each organization receives a capacity building grant of $5,000 to address needs such as strategic planning, technology improvements or professional development.

Huffman is pleased to be a participant.

“The program is a good opportunity to meet with other executive directors, but also receive coaching to build capacity and become better stewards of the resources that we have,” Huffman told the Tribune. “I’m looking forward to participating in this program because as nonprofits and the world move out of the COVID times, we need to be better at meeting the needs of our constituents and so the program hit at the right time for Calvin Crest and our board as we seek to serve campers and guests and the community.”

Paquette looks forward to the opportunity.

“As executive director (of MainStreet), I’m excited to learn more about what they have to offer for a leadership program,” Paquette said. “I also think it’s exciting to have my board involved. We can learn more about how to strengthen our organization overall.”

Lindy Hoyer, chief executive officer of the Fremont Family YMCA, has been through the program with her board and appreciates the benefits it offered.

“It’s a very extensive leadership primer for CEOs new to nonprofit work, but also for people like me who have great experience of running a nonprofit, but are new to the Fremont community and presiding over a nonprofit in the Fremont community,” she said.

Hoyer appreciates those who operate the program.

“They are good at what they do, very knowledgeable,” Hoyer said, adding that they brought in experts on different topics.

She especially appreciates that the program is geared toward board leadership. Todd Seawall, YMCA board chair and chief volunteer officer, was able to participate, and the Rev. Scott Jensen, the incoming CVO, also took part.

Hoyer said the program included sessions specifically for CEOs and those where board members were included.

“It was very, very comprehensive and very helpful,” Hoyer said. “Not only that, but I got to forge friendships with three colleagues here in the Fremont nonprofit community.”

The 2023-24 group is the fifth cohort of nonprofits to participate in the foundation program. Previous participants include: Big Brothers-Big Sisters, The Bridge, Care Corps’ LifeHouse, CASA of the Midlands, Dodge County Humane Society, Fremont Area Art Association, Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity, Fremont Ice Association, John C. Fremont Days, Joseph’s Coat, Keene Memorial Library, Rebuilding Together Platte Valley East and Roots to Wings.

“The Fremont Area Community Foundation is keenly interested in nonprofit capacity building, because we believe that strengthening our area nonprofits ultimately strengthens our entire community,” Diers said. “Our Nonprofit Leadership Program helps both new and longtime organizations reach for the next level of operational, programmatic, financial and organizational maturity, enabling them to meet an increasing demand for services.”

More information about the FACF or Nonprofit Leadership Program is available by calling 402-721-4252 or visiting facfoundation.org.