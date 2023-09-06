A grant from the Fremont Area Community Foundation will help give kids a lift.

That’s because the foundation provided grant funds for a bus for the Fremont Family YMCA.

“We had a bus that we had to retire out of our fleet last spring, so that put us down to just one full-size bus in operation,” said Lindy Hoyer, chief executive officer.

Now, the Y has a bus — not new, but gently used — to transport kids in it’s before and after school care program.

The local Y is just one of five area nonprofits recently awarded grants totaling $100,700 during the FACF’s third competitive grant cycle for 2023.

Besides the Y, other nonprofits and projects receiving grants were:

Casa of the Midlands

to support best interest advocacy for children under the supervision of the court system. CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocate.

Dodge County Sports Complex

to support efforts to create a facility for competitive youth sports.

Fremont Family Coalition

for its Inclusive Communities initiative.

Special Olympics Nebraska

to provide official competition uniforms for members of the Fremont Tennis program.

On Tuesday, Hoyer cited the Y’s need for another bus. She said the Y was able to borrow a bus from Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools during the summer.

“But we knew by fall we would need a second bus up and running so we could transport all of our students that we pick up at the area schools for before and after school care,” Hoyer said.

So the Y sought support from the FACF to purchase a bus. The Y bought a used bus due to the wait time for a new one.

“You can’t just go and buy a new bus off of the lot anymore,” Hoyer said. “We were in a 12- to 18-month wait time to get a new bus, so we invested the grant funds that we received from the Fremont Area Community Foundation to purchase a gently used bus that is now in operation.”

Hoyer said the public will start to see the yellow bus around town, transporting children to and from the YMCA — and the Y will put a FACF logo on the vehicle.

Hoyer expressed her appreciation for the FACF and the grant.

“We’re incredibly grateful and not only in the support of the Y, but the investment in the youth of our community,” Hoyer said.

FACF competitive grants are funded in part by:

The Lester Walker Fund

, which provides grant funding to Fremont area nonprofits for civic, cultural, educational, health and welfare purposes. The fund honors the philanthropy of the late Lester A. Walker, former owner and publisher of the Fremont Tribune.

The Fremont Forever Fund

, the foundation’s unrestricted endowment fund which transcends generations to support the improvement of the quality of life in the community, now and in the future.

Fremont Forever Friends

, who have created the following unrestricted endowment funds: Tanya and Blake Dillon Family Endowment Fund, RVR Bank Giving Fund, Todd and Shannon Hansen Family Endowment Fund, Libby and John Headid Endowment Fund, Robert and Dian Hillis Endowment Fund, Roger and Pam Pannier Charitable Fund, Peg and Steve Pribnow Family Fund, Neil and Bonnie Schilke Endowment Fund, Wikert Endowment Fund, Tom and Deanna Wolf Endowment Fund.

FACF Executive Director Melissa Diers shared her appreciation for donors.

“The foundation is blessed and grateful to be able to support this array of wonderful projects underway in the Fremont area,” Diers said in a prepared statement. “We couldn’t do it without the support of many in our community who entrust us to carry out their charitable goals.”

The next deadline for competitive grant applications is Oct. 2. For more information or an application, visit facfoundation.org or call 402-721-4252.

FACF was founded in 1980 with a single estate gift. It connects donors, nonprofits and community leaders with needs in the community.

Thus far, more than $38 million has been distributed throughout Fremont and the greater Dodge County area in the form of scholarships and grants in five areas of interest including:

* Arts and culture;

* Civic improvement;

* Education;

* Health and recreation;

* Social services.

The foundation currently administers more than $32 million in community assets.