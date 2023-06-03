Interior designer McKenna Shallberg has joined the multidisciplinary design firm TSP, Inc. and is based in the Sioux Falls, South Dakota, office.
Shallberg, a 2013 graduate of Fremont Bergan High School, earned a bachelor’s degree in interior design from South Dakota State University.
Before joining TSP, Shallberg held an interior design position that included collaborating with clients from design development through construction administration. She enjoys keeping up with always-changing design trends to create aesthetically pleasing spaces that are functional and enjoyed by end-users.