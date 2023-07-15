Attorney Wes Eikmeier has joined Fredrikson in Minneapolis as an associate in the Mergers & Acquisitions and Private Equity groups.

Eikmeier assists private equity funds, venture funds and their portfolio companies, as well as other institutional buyers and sellers throughout all stages of the deal-making process.

Prior to joining Fredrikson, Eikmeier advised corporate and private equity clients for a multinational accounting firm with a focus on domestic and international transactions, including M&A, reorganizations and carveouts. Whether it was advising on closing mechanism procedures, negotiating financial terms or assisting in dispute resolution, Eikmeier focused on the key value-drivers to mitigate risk and produce favorable terms for his clients.

Eikmeier is a graduate of Fremont Bergan High School.

