Hamilton joins RVR Bank

Jeff Hamilton has been hired by RVR Bank as vice president-commercial lending in the Fremont office.

He joins the bank’s officer team with over 14 years of experience in the bank and financial services sector, much of that time spent in commercial lending.

In this role, Hamilton is charged with developing, managing and servicing commercial loan related relationships.

“We hired Jeff because of his extensive background in commercial lending and strong ties to the Fremont community. Jeff demonstrates the ability to build relationships with clients and has a vast knowledge in a variety of small business needs,” Jon Rohlfs, senior vice president of lending, said in a press release.

Hamilton has a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Midland University and is a graduate of Archbishop Bergan High School. Hamilton and his family are Fremont residents.