After nearly a decade of serving the Wahoo area, Trevor Wiskus and his team at Harvest Auto & Machinery opened their Fremont dealership in June 2022 at 1510 S. Main St.

Starting another dealership in a different community was a bold move, one that Wiskus was eager and ready to make.

“It’s been great to get involved with a completely new community,” he said. “I always wanted to get into Fremont as I knew it would be a great, untapped market for me to offer cars, SUVs and sports cars because we were so well known for trucks in Wahoo.”

Born in Council Bluffs, Iowa, Wiskus opened his first dealership on New Year’s Day 2014 in Wahoo. The Wahoo dealership is at 3214 Ponderosa St.

“I have always been drawn to cars since I can first remember,” Wiskus said. “I really enjoy talking to people, and I was 22 years old when I first combined those two passions and entered the car business with a large dealership.”

Wiskus said his wife, Leah, played the most important role.

“She supported the launch of Harvest Auto, encouraging me in this decision to open a dealership. She was the most encouraging to me when I first got started,” he said.

Getting started meant having to address certain issues.

“I knew the car business very well,” Wiskus said, “but there were several factors I hadn’t really dealt with, such as getting a dealer license, the real estate, setting up our network infrastructure and process to get vehicles for sale, and the actual sale process. Trucks were chosen, because I was very familiar with them, and it seemed they were always in demand.”

When it came time to begin assembling his team, Wiskus looked for individuals who possessed the skills needed for each aspect of the operation.

“Everyone has been taught the same,” he said, “and everyone is very good at the casual, conversational style we pioneered. Everyone on the team is approachable, friendly and genuinely interested in helping people find what they’re looking for.”

One big advantage Wiskus had in building his team is that all of his hires live near Wahoo and Fremont.

“It helps having all of the team local, living within 20 minutes of either dealership,” he said. “They have forged relationships over the decades already with so many people, so it does come natural to be approachable and easy to work with.”

Harvest’s general manager, Alex Marshall, joined the team in 2015. A native of Fremont, Marshall has proven himself to be an outstanding salesperson, Wiskus said.

“Customers really like him,” Wiskus noted. “Alex is calm, patient and extremely approachable. He also does a great job when it comes to sourcing great inventory.”

As a business owner, Wiskus has enjoyed watching his company grow and seeing his sales team sharpen their skills.

“Our ability to be relaxed, inviting and conversational has put us on the map as a leader in this style of sales,” he added.

Office manager Samantha “Sammy” Kavan, born and raised in Burwell, was a stay-at-home mom before she began working at Harvest in October 2020.

“My daughter was getting older and I was getting tired of just being at home,” she said. “Trevor started me out in detailing then moved me into the office.”

Detailing involved making sure all vehicles were thoroughly cleaned inside and out and ready for photos.

“My duties now include paying all of our bills, paying for all of our inventory, paying off trades when they have loans, preparing titles and making sure liens are recorded when customers finance through us,” she said.

Kavan also makes sure Harvest Auto receives all funds on every deal and manages the flooring plan.

“When needed I also help buy inventory and occasionally help on the selling side of things,” Kavan said.

Since joining the Harvest team, Kavan said she has taken on more and more responsibilities.

“I’m interested in knowing everything about the business,” she said.” I truly love what I do and like to help wherever I’m needed.”

Kavan said she’s glad to be part of a team that works well together. “Trevor treats us like family,” she said.

One team member who can be found at the Wahoo dealership is a friendly cat named Prince Phillip.

“Phil got his name from a little girl who named him after the prince in ‘Frozen,’” Kavan said.

Having to face various challenges is a natural part of running a business and Wiskus has learned how to handle them.

“As much as we always strive to do our very best,” he said, “we are human and make mistakes. I tend to be a perfectionist, so this can be difficult for me to accept. But it does make us real and human.”

Harvest Auto & Machinery has pioneered the “casual and conversational” sales style since July 2014. Wiskus said he and his staff have watched many other dealers, including very large ones, work to duplicate the process.

Heidi Fries of Lincoln said she was amazed by the pleasant buying experience she had at Harvest Auto.

“Trevor was amazing to work with,” she said. “He accommodated us and was extremely flexible. He never once was pushy.”

Having been to numerous dealerships, Fries said she was pleasantly surprised by how comfortable her experience with Harvest Auto & Machinery was.

“Most sales people I’ve done business with are pushy,” she said, “and they treat women poorly. It was worth the drive to Fremont from Lincoln,” she added. “We will be back and will send anyone we know to Trevor and his team.”

Harvest Auto & Machinery offers pre-owned vehicles with a full array of financing options.

“From the moment you walk through our doors, you see how committed we are to providing a great car-buying experience,” Wiskus said. “After browsing our online inventory, check out our Featured Vehicles section on our homepage.”

Wiskus is particularly proud of Harvest’s car finder tool.

“It’s a big decision choosing a vehicle,” he said. “This tool lets you find out whether the one you picked is the best choice of if there’s a better one for you.”

Wiskus said he and his team are glad to serve the Fremont and the Wahoo communities.

“There are lots of fresh and friendly faces who have welcomed us into Fremont,” he added. “We are extremely grateful.”

Business owners start out as customers and Wiskus understands how unpleasant the car-buying experience can be.

“Everyone wants a great deal, and everyone wants it to be easy,” he said. “We just know that when we, ourselves, go out to make a big purchase, we don’t want to be hounded immediately or have someone constantly looking over our shoulder.”

Wiskus encourages the public to stop by his business.

Harvest Auto & Machinery is open: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.