Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska has announced its sponsorship of 20 statewide health agencies under the Combined Health Agencies Drive’s (CHAD) umbrella. This sponsorship supports nonprofit organizations throughout the state to serve Nebraskans dealing with a broad spectrum of health issues.

CHAD is a local, donor designation-driven organization that has been the fundraising arm for Nebraska’s premier health agencies since 1972. Through its Health of Nebraska sponsorship, BCBSNE supports programs that address social determinants of health and a variety of health diagnoses.

BCBSNE’s 2023-2024 sponsorship will support the following CHAD member agencies: the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention – Nebraska; ALS Association; American Lung Association; Arthritis Foundation; Autism Action Partnership; Brain Injury Alliance – Nebraska; Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation; Epilepsy Foundation – Nebraska; Heart Heroes; National Hemophilia Foundation – Nebraska Chapter; JDRF Nebraska; Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; National Multiple Sclerosis Society; Nebraska AIDS Project; Nebraska Health Care Foundation; Nebraska Hospice & Palliative Care Association; Nebraska Kidney Association; Susan G. Komen; Team Jack Foundation; and United Cerebral Palsy of Nebraska.

BCBSNE’s Health of Nebraska sponsorship was first awarded to CHAD in 2020.

Nearly 10,000 Nebraskans were directly impacted through BCBSNE’s 2022-2023 CHAD sponsorship. The annual funding helped create or expand programming for seven agencies; supported signature events for 11 agencies, which raised a combined $1.4 million for critical programming, resources and medical research; and awarded funding to four agencies’ respective missions and general expenses.

For more information about CHAD and the work of its member agencies or to donate, visit CHADNebraska.org.