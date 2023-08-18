MFH offering free sports injury clinic

Methodist Fremont Health will be offering a free sports injury walk-in clinic each Saturday during the fall sports season.

This pop-up clinic – which is located in the Methodist Fremont Health Rehabilitation Department at 450 E. 23rd St. in Fremont – allows injured athletes from area high schools to receive comprehensive evaluation and treatment by sports medicine experts.

Now through the end of November, student athletes are welcome to check-in any Saturday between 9 and 10 a.m. to be seen on a first-come, first-served basis. Parents should attend the athlete’s first visit to authorize care but are welcome to attend any visit to discuss questions or concerns.

Methodist Fremont Health provides athletic training coverage at nine area high schools and also serves as the exclusive sports medicine provider for Midland University Athletics.

For more information about the sports injury clinic, call 402-727-3329.

-Tribune Staff