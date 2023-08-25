Tutera Senior Living & Health Care recently added 10 communities in Kansas, Iowa and Nebraska to its portfolio, expanding the family-owned company’s footprint by more than 20%. A post-acute senior health care provider with 40 years of experience, Tutera is actively seeking further acquisitions throughout the Midwest.

The newly managed communities comprise 443 total assisted living, memory care and residential care units with an average of 44 living units each. Tutera is retaining all employees at the newly added communities to ensure continuity of care for residents.

Pathfinder Place Senior Living in Fremont is among the 10 senior living properties Tutera added to their management portfolio.