Nominations sought for contest

Manufacturers and all Nebraskans are invited to nominate their favorite product to compete in the second annual “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska” tournament. To qualify, products must be manufactured in Nebraska. Nominations are accepted online at nemanufacturingalliance.com.

“This exciting contest is an opportunity to showcase just how broadly manufacturing is at the heart of success in our communities and our families, not to mention the level of pride Nebraskans have in Nebraska-made products,” said Mike Johnson, NE Chamber chief operating officer and vice president of manufacturing. “Last year’s competition exceeded our expectations with the excitement it created. We can’t wait to see how the public embraces it and who will take the championship title this time.”

The tournament will once again lead Nebraskans into the annual celebration of NE Manufacturing Month this October. Nebraskans are then invited to vote for their favorite Nebraska-made product in a head-to-head, bracket-style competition during September. The champion will be announced Oct. 10 at the NE Chamber’s Manufacturing Summit in La Vista, where the finalists will also be invited to display their products.

Bocce Ball league starts Aug. 8

The first night of Peace Lutheran Benevolent Bocce Ball League play is Tuesday, Aug. 8. The league has 14 teams.

If an individual or two is still interested in playing, they can stop by Peace Lutheran on Tuesday night or call Mike Aerni at 402-720-8863.

The league’s games played at Peace Lutheran Church, last an hour, starting at 6 p.m. on consecutive Tuesday nights. League games are played for seven weeks, which includes six weeks of competition. A league tournament and potluck meal take place the seventh week. Tournament standings will be determined at that time and the top three teams will be able to choose a charitable organization in Fremont that will receive funds generated by the league.

Peace Lutheran Church is at 2102 N. County Road 26, about a mile east of Walmart off U. S. Highway 30