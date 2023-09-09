MKC Properties LLC to Troy Gebhardt and Amanda Gebhardt, 630 W. Ninth St., Fremont, $166,000.

Jason A. Larsen and Tracy L. Larsen to Michael B. Trapp and Rayelle M. Neuhaus, 1221 E. 19th St., Fremont, $245,000.

Joel Jelkin, successor trustee of the Howe Family Trust, to Mary Jo Howe, 316 E. 21st St., Fremont.

David Help La and Maria Bau Hoang to I and I Holdings LLC, 525 N. Clarmar Ave., Fremont, $385,000.

Robert C. Weiss and Carolyn E. Weiss to Taylor Oil Company Inc., 2250 N. Clarmar Ave., $1,913,585.

Priscilla A. Wilson and Richard A. Pearson to Kairos Properties LLC, 872 W. Ninth St., Fremont, $90,000.

Andy Wolfe a/k/a Andrew Wolfe and Kelsea Wolfe to Ernesto Osorio Calvo and Benony M. Monterroso Monterroso, 1340-1342 E. Sixth St., Fremont, $135,000.

Stephanie Callahan to Lucas A. Weber and Shelby Grove, 202 Bridge St., Scribner, $120,000.

Mary M. Darnell to Dave A. Darnell, trustee of the Mary M. Darnell Irrevocable Trust, Lots 1, 2, 3 and 4, Block 12, Winslow.

Carol Ann Dale and Doug Dale, Joann Zakovec and Francis Zakovec to Jaime A. Linares and Maria M. Linares, 2120 N. Cedar St., Fremont, $230,000.

Susan Larson Sigerson n/k/a Susan Larson Hogelin and David Hogelin to Mark Healy and Stephanie Healy, 1280 Timberwood Drive, Ames, $655,000.

Borisow Properties LLC to David Maas, 1740 Victoria Lane, Fremont, $279,000.

FWFH LLC to Bluestem Commons Owner’s Association, Outlot A, Bluestem Commons Subdivision.

Vincent Whipple and Alesha Melbourne n/k/a Alesha Whipple to Preston Walford and Victoria Walford, 1335 N. Park Ave., Fremont, $280,000.

Daniel J. Stratmann and Jane A. Stratmann to Justin D. Stratmann, Stephanie Gustafason, Bethany Bose, Melanie Aschoff, and Daniel J. and Jane A. Stratmann, Life Estate, the north half of the northwest quarter of Section 7, Township 20 North, Range 6, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

NEBCO Inc. to Joseph and Dawn Sutter, Cabin 12, Lake Leba, Dodge County, $25,000.

Stan and Amy Lengel to NEBCO Inc., Cabin 2, Lake Leba, Dodge County, $12,500.

Gary D. Gillis and Marsha R. Gillis to Gary D. Gillis and Marsha R. Gillis, trustees of the Gary and Marsha Gillis Family Trust, dated Sept. 23, 2014, 44R Pioneer Lake, North Bend.

Larry Jansen to Melquin D. Trinidad Escalante and Damaris R. Galicia Lopez, 1348 Mayfair Ave., Fremont, $230,000.

Daureen J. Holverson to MAS Properties LLC, 233 E. Linden Ave., Fremont, $179,000.

Jessica A. Reed to Cory L. Reichart and Emma M. Morem, 342 N. Myers St., Fremont, $235,000.

Jordan M. Adams and Jessie M. Adams to Damian Birchem and Karissa Schmidt, 205 N. William Ave., Fremont, $225,000.

Macie L. Bartosh to David F. Bartosh and Debra S. Wagner, 321 Nebraska Highway 91, Dodge.

Hsuan Cheng and Heidi Cheng to Jay M. Kment and Susan B. Kment, a parcel of land located in a part of the north half of Section 5, Township 18 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $270,000.

TJL Consulting Inc., a Nevada Corporation doing business as Charles Thomas Homes, to Martin R. Hoefer and Brooke N. Hoefer, 1986 Kara Way, Fremont, $661,368.82.

Lynn C. Anson to Jose G. Ganuza Lopez and Sherlyn Y. Herdocia De Ganuza, 1412 Missouri Ave., Fremont, $220,000.

Matthew D. Schott to I and I Holdings LLC, 1216 E. 10th St., Fremont, $120,000.

Makayla Fowler to Schnoor Rentals LLC, 301 Oak St., Snyder, $150,000.

John Hanrahan, personal representative of the estate of Karen F. Harnahan, deceased, to Dale S. Ammerman and Janice R. Ammerman, 102 S. Ash St., Dodge, $190,000.

Joyce E. Draayer and Darwin Keith Draayer to Makayla Fowler, 1149 N. D St., Fremont, $260,000.

Debra Kassmeier and Gary L. Kassmeier to Gary L. Kassmeier and Debra L. Kassmeier, the northwest quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 30, Township 19 North, Range 7, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Gary L. Kassmeier and Debra L. Kassmeier to Jason Kassmeier, Jeffrey Kassmeier and Jordan Kassmeier, the southeast quarter of the northeast quarter except the north 33 feet of Section 30, Township 19 North, Range 7, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; the southwest quarter of the northeast quarter except the north 33 feet of Section 30, Township 19 North, Range 7, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; the southwest quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 30, Township 19 North, Range 7, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; the southeast quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 30, Township 19 North, Range 7, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and the northwest quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 30, Township 19 North, Range 7, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Gregg A. Lund and Virginia E. Lund to Gregg A. Lund and Virginia E. Lund, trustees, 1929 N. Broad St., Fremont.

Gregg A. Lund and Virginia E. Lund to Gregg A. Lund and Virginia E. Lund, trustees, Tax Lot 6, Section 7, Township 18 North, Range 7, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Gregg A. Lund and Virginia E. Lund to Gregg A. Lund and Virginia E. Lund, trustees, the east half of the southwest quarter of Section 7, Township 18 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Gregg A. Lund and Virginia E. Lund to Gregg A. Lund and Virginia E. Lund, trustees, the southwest quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 7, Township 18 North, Range 7, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Gregg A. Lund and Virginia E. Lund to Gregg A. Lund and Virginia E. Lund, trustees, the southeast one-quarter southeast one-quarter of Section 7, Township 18 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Gregg A. Lund and Virginia E. Lund to Gregg A. Lund and Virginia E. Lund, trustees, the northeast quarter, southeast quarter, of Section 7, Township 18 North, Range 7, Dodge County.

Tonya Payton n/k/a Tonya Push and Colton Payton to Taylor J. Dennis, 606 Main St., Uehling, $150,000.

David L. Anderson and Lori A. Anderson, Susan A. Woita and James K. Woita, Thomas G. Anderson, and Lori M. Anderson-Stowe to Chudomelka Farms LLC, the southeast quarter of Section 35, Township 18 North, Range 6, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Dan Allard, personal representative of the estate of Virginia A. Brushwood, to Dan Allard and Lisa Allard, 1668 N. Main St., Fremont.