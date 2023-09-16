Susan A. Woita to David L. Anderson, 1456 County Road R, Ames.

Joshua N. Reeks to Panther Capital LLC, 2110 E. Second St., Fremont, $285,000.

Country Builders LLC to Countryside Boat and RV Storage LLC, 460 W. 52nd St., Fremont.

Victoria A. Smeal to Trustee of the Victoria A. Smeal Revocable Trust dated Aug. 8, 2023, a tract of land located in the east half of the northeast quarter of Section 13, Township 20 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Linda J. Kosch and William H. Kosch, successor trustees of the Marcella Pallat Trust of 1993, to Peter J. Gross-Rhode and Caitlin A. Gross-Rhode, 540 E. Eighth St., North Bend, $168,980.

Jonathan J. Wiseman and Jennifer R. Wiseman to Kelly Kava and Michelle Mariani, 1957 E. Third St., Fremont, $299,000.

Russell O. Uehling and Joyce L. Uehling, co-trustees of the Russell O. Uehling and Joyce L. Uehling Joint Revocable Trust dated Aug. 29, 2013, to Prairie Oaks Properties LLC, Tax Lot 4 being the northwest quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 2, Township 20 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Deer Pointe Corp. to Mitch E. Sawyer and Bridget K. Sawyer, 1755 N. Deer Run, Fremont, $90,000.

Gallery 23 Townhomes LLC to Matthew James Gilbert and Ramon Kiara Gilbert, 2264 N. Aaron Way, Fremont, $249,000.

Michael Mullaney, trustee under the C.T. Monnich Exemption Trust, established under the C.T. Monnich and Elizabeth Monnich Family Trust dated Sept. 19, 1995, and amended and restated June 28, 2011, to Michael John Mullaney and Carolyn Monnich Mullaney, trustees of the Mullaney Family Living Trust dated Aug. 24, 2022, the southeast quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 1, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; Tax Lot 10, a tract in the northeast quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 12, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and the northwest quarter of the northwest quarter and five acres of even width off the west end of the northeast quarter of the northwest quarter, all in Section 11, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $1,257,800.

J Marlin Brabec, trustee, and Marla E. Brabec, trustee, to Pebley Inc., 2208 E. 20th St., Fremont, $337,500.

Matthew J. Magnino to Kristie K. Magnino, 2925 Peterson Ave., Fremont.

Matthew Shepard and Amy Moore to Matthew Garry Shepard and Amy Kristin Moore, trustees, or their successors in interest, of the Moore Shepard Living Trust dated May 4, 2023, and any amendments thereto, 1840 E. Second St., Fremont.

Deer Pointe Corp. to Brandon Mills and Ashley Mruz, 1005 Aberdeen Drive, Fremont, $68,900.

BTC Acquisitions LLC to Walter Orlando Reyes and Tanny Chinchilla, 1863 E. 16th St., Fremont, $280,000.

Jef Grovijohn to Village of Winslow, 203 Washington St., Winslow, $54,813.

Steven Connell and Zale Connell to Steven Connell and Zale Connell, 442 S. Ridge Road, Lot 23.

Christopher L. Johnson to Steven J. Ortmeier and Gregory L. Ortmeier, Lot 23, Lakeview Estates, Ames, $333.00.

Deni Hitzfeld and Jeff Springer to Carol Hitzfeld, 240 N. Main St., Fremont.

Bruce L. Ferguson and Patricia A. Ferguson to Bradley J. Ferguson, a tract of land located in the north half of the northwest quarter, Section 30, Township 19 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Richard J. and Carole J. Seitz to Carole J. Seitz, trustee of the Carole J. Seitz Revocable Trust, an undivided one-half interest in and to 1705 Laguna Drive, Fremont; and 1737 Miramar, Fremont.

Richard J. and Carole J. Seitz to Richard J. Seitz, trustee of the Richard J. Seitz Revocable Trust, an undivided one-half interest in and to 1705 Laguna Drive, Fremont; and 1737 Miramar, Fremont.

Robert Litel to The Robert Litel Trust, Lot 1, Block 4, Prairie Acres Subdivision, Fremont.

Robert Litel to The Robert Litel Trust, 102 N. Spring St., Hooper.