- Garry E. Willnerd and Kathleen K. Willnerd to Michelle C. Callow and Jared R. Behrens, 103 E. Howard St., Hooper, $295,000.
- Phillip P. Stumpe and Karen Ruth Stumpe, and Kevin L. Stumpe and Marie Lizbeth Stumpe to Joshua Lee McMillen, 505 Sixth St., Scribner, $155,000.
- Lorence F. Stumpe to Joshua Lee McMillen, 505 Sixth St., Scribner.
- Vernice V. Stumpe to Joshua Lee McMillen, 505 Sixth St., Scribner.
- William Charles Eaton and Mary Lynn Sutherland to Taylor Hendrix and Tessa Hendrix, 2304 Parkview Drive, Fremont, $230,000.
- Nancy Eaton Whiteaker to Taylor Hendrix and Tessa Hendrix, 2304 Parkview Drive, Fremont.
- Tracy D. Fisher and Vernon Fisher to Taylor Hendrix and Tessa Hendrix, 2304 Parkview Drive, Fremont.
- Amber B. Geiger n/k/a Amber B. Knecht and Michael Richard Knecht, Aaron J. Geiger, and Andrea A. Stubbs and JD Stubbs to Mark A. Williams and Debra J. Williams, 401 Elm St., Uehling, $118,200.
- REO Asset Management Company LLC to Jose Luis Moreno Calvillo and Jennifer Rosales, 312 Whispering Pines Drive, Nickerson, $115,000.
- Gallery 23 East LLC to D.R. Horton – Nebraska LLC, 4773 Jared Court, Fremont, $328,000.
- REO Asset Management Company LLC to David Omar Ortiz Arriola and Sandra Ortiz Jaimes, 1937 N. Clarkson St., Fremont, $154,900.
- Christopher J. Timmerman a/k/a Chris J. Timmerman and Colleen M. Timmerman to Harrison Riggle and Maggie Berryman, 421 W. Ninth St., North Bend, $172,000.
- Frank L. Pollard and Cynthia J. Pollard to Diana Leigh Knight, 1406 Barber St., Fremont, $425,000.
- Sarah Lynn Seichrist and Andrew Charles Seichrist to June 24th Properties LLC, 2138 E. 20th St., Fremont, $240,000.
- Zachary A. Barton to Jesse A. Hays, 1335 N. Garfield St., Fremont, $235,000.
- LeRoy R. Johnson and Rose M. Johnson to Julie Kindler and LaRae Denny, 2127 N. Garden City Road, Fremont.
- Bill Vieth and Judy Vieth to Jimmie F. Fitch Jr. and Brenda J. Fitch, 1515 N. Irving St., Fremont, $230,000.
- D.R. Horton – Nebraska LLC to Andrew Seichrist and Sara Seichrist, 1997 N. Kara Way, Fremont, $289,990.
- Nabil Elias and Marriam Elias to EDK LLC, 309 W. 23rd St., Fremont, $250,000.
- Thornhill’s Tea Pub Ltd. Liability Co. to Robert B. Murray and Elizabeth J. Murray, 732 N. Park Ave., Fremont, $150,000.
- Amie Menking, personal representative for the estate of Orin Haas, deceased, to Shelli M. Novotny and Dana K. Verbeek Jr., 133 N. Clarkson St., Fremont, $62,500.
- Vern C. Gibson Jr. and Barbara Gibson to Tanner Anderson and Alexa Anderson, 1866 Frederiksen St., Fremont, $310,000.
- Danielle D. Hutchison and Austin Atwell to Trevor J. Gnuse, 2118-2120 E. Dodge St., Fremont, $245,000.
- Edward Michael Steffensmeier and Kristine Steffensmeier to Kevin Flierl and Heather O’Shea, 237 E. 10th St., Fremont, $251,000.
- Harry Seagle and Rochelle Seagle to NMK Properties LLC, 651 W. Fourth St., Fremont, $57,000.
- David J. Nielsen and Deborah K. Nielsen to David J. Nielsen and Deborah K. Nielsen, trustees of the David J. Nielsen and Deborah K. Nielsen Revocable Trust, Lot 7 and the east half of Lot 6A in Block A, Hillcrest Manor Subdivision of part of the southeast quarter of Section 26, Township 18 North, Range 8 East, Dodge County; the east half of the southwest quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 20, Township 17 North, Range 9, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; the south half of all that part of the north half of the northeast quarter of Section 4, Township 17 North, Range 7, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; a portion of the southeast quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 20, Township 17 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and the west half southwest quarter southeast quarter of Section 20, Township 17 North, Range 9, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
- Christopher R. Menn to Black Heart Investments LLC, 1726 County Road R, Fremont.
- Harold T. Cassidy and Kathryn C. Cassidy to William T. Cassidy, Jamie M. Cassidy and Dustin J. Cassidy, 426 N. Main St., Hooper.
- Harold T. Cassidy and Kathryn C. Cassidy to William T. Cassidy, Jamie M. Cassidy and Dustin J. Cassidy, 4425 Pacific St., Fremont.
- Barbara K. Langemeier and Ryan Langemeier to Barbara K. Langemeier and Ryan Langemeier, 2280 County Road L, Hooper.
- First Congregational Church of the United Church of Christ to Logan Valley Baptist Church, 614 Howard St., Scribner, $30,000.
- Jeanine Kemp and Rex Kemp to James M. Kroenke and Shirley E. Kroenke, an undivided one-eighth interest of the south half of the south half of the northeast quarter and the west half of the northeast quarter of the southeast quarter, Section 31, Township 19 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $75,000.
- Deborah A. Culig, personal representative of the estate of Dennis O. Larsen, deceased, to Richard A. Pearson and Priscilla A. Wilson, 872 W. Ninth St., Fremont, $64,935.
- Deborah A. Culig, personal representative of the estate of Dennis O. Larsen, deceased, to Richard A. Pearson and Priscilla A. Wilson, 1117 N. Main St., Fremont, $89,000.
