- Chad M. Christianson, personal representative of the estate of Rita J. Christianson, deceased, to Darcy A. Mohamed and Beverly A. Kibilko, 1740 Mayfair Ave., Fremont, $260,000.
- Quintin A. Prior and Amber S. Knight to Marilyn A. Miller, 729 Arneal Rd., North Bend, $626,500.
- Robert M. Nielsen, personal representative of the estate of Donald E. Nielsen, to David Johnson and Kristin Johnson, 1411 County Road 16, Hooper, $500,000.
- Christy R. Larson and Timothy Kimball to Zulma C. Martinez Castillos and Oscar A. Hernandez Contreras, Parcel 1, 730 Cottonwood St., North Bend.
- Robert Reichwein, personal representative of the estate of Karna Burgoyne, deceased, to RHBREI LLC, 615 E. Second St., Fremont, $130,500.
- Amy Menking, personal representative of the estate of Orin K. Haas, deceased, and Amie Menking, personal representative of the estate of Nancy L. Haas, deceased, to Dalton R. Hickert and Tabetha B. Hickert, 1726 N. Clarkson St., Fremont, $175,000.
- Michael D. Hoffman and Susan C. Hoffman to Eary Properties LLC, 1345 E. Sixth St., Fremont, $130,000.
- Leonhard Daniel Edward Duerst and Mercedes Lemae Duerst to Leonhard and Mercedes Duerst Revocable Trust, the northwest quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 1 and the north half of the southeast quarter of Section 2, all in Township 20, Range 5, Dodge County.
- Colyn Wietfeld and Jamie Beldon n/k/a Jamie Wietfeld to Coby Amen and Danielle M. Amen, 503 E. Fulton St., Hooper, $235,000.
- D.R. Horton – Nebraska LLC to Janice Ownby and David DePew, 4703 E. 18th St., Fremont, $333,490.
- Jason E. McGee and Tanya McGee, and Danny J. McGee Jr. to Matthew D. Schott, 1216 E. 10th St., Fremont, $105,000.
- Scott T. Wagner, personal representative of the estate of Ruth A. Wagner, deceased, to Wags & Wags LLC, 440 S. Ridge Rd., Lot 15, Fremont.
- Vinton 22 LLC to Nicole Potrament, 3092 Dawn Drive, Fremont, $264,000.
- Dale Leon Collins and Lola Belle Collins, as trustees of the Dale Leon Collins and Lola Belle Collins Revocable Trust, to RVR Bank, trustee of the Dale L. Collins and Lola B. Collins Irrevocable Trust dated July 6, 2023, 2216 E. Third St., Fremont.
- Sherri D. Johannesen and Scott Johannesen to Delmar Cryer, 1849 S. Ridge Rd., Fremont, $130,000.
- Kathleen Keller to LaVerne L. Lamprecht, 2203 Phelps Ave., Fremont.
- LaVerne L. Lamprecht to 2203 Phelps LLC, 2203 Phelps Ave., Fremont.
- Arlyn W. Ploen to Venture Ag Services LLC, 539 W. Third St., Fremont, and 521 W. Third St., Fremont, $535,760.
Arlyn W. Ploen, trustee of the Arlyn Wes Ploen Revocable Trust, to Venture Ag Services LLC, 521 W. Third St., Fremont, $264,240.
- Marty Dean Bachkora to Pape Moussa Youm, 2107 Brandon Lane, Fremont, $230,000.
- Ross May and Ashley May to Oscar A. Magana and Ana M. Magana Guzman, 915 N. Howard St., Fremont, $285,000.
- HoMe Development LLC to Fremont Northside Townhomes II LLC, 29th and Yager streets, $649,000.
- Mary K. Mandel to Charles E. Dvorak, 528 N. Pine St., Dodge, $125,000.
- Daniel L. Veskerna and Christine L. Veskerna to Daniel L. Veskerna, trustee or his successor trustee of the Daniel L. Veskerna Living Trust dated March 6, 2022, and to Christine L. Veskerna, trustee or her successor trustee of the Christine L. Veskerna Living Trust dated March 6, 2002, 442 S. Ridge Rd., Lot 33, Fremont.
- Wanda J. Still to McKayla Hanson, 1744 N. Hancock St., Fremont, $240,000.
- Borisow Homes LLC to Borisow Properties LLC, 1740 Victoria Lane, Fremont.